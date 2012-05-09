TEXT-S&P summary: Caterpillar Inc.

We expect the slow global economic recovery and good mining demand to support continued increases in demand for Caterpillar’s products in 2012. This year we expect equipment sales growth at close to 20%, benefiting from the Bucyrus International Inc. acquisition, which closed in mid-2011. We also expect that profitability will remain good, with adjusted EBITDA margin of about 17% this year. We believe the equipment operations’ free cash flow should comfortably exceed $2 billion.

We believe Bucyrus is a good strategic fit for Caterpillar. The acquisition expanded the company’s offering of mining products, presents synergy opportunities, and added a business with adjusted EBITDA margin in the high-teens. Caterpillar’s credit measures following the largely debt-financed acquisition deteriorated less than we had initially anticipated because of strong operating performance and cash flow generation.

Our ratings on Caterpillar incorporate our expectation of operating volatility, although we expect continued growth in 2012. We expect that Caterpillar’s operating performance will remain very cyclical, reflecting the volatility of important end markets including construction and mining. For instance, in 2009, results deteriorated significantly amid a weaker global economy; equipment sales declined nearly 40%. Subsequently, revenue growth has been strong, and with improving economic conditions we believe Caterpillar is likely to achieve more than $68 billion of equipment operations revenue in 2012.

We believe the company has the financial capacity to weather downturns while maintaining overall credit quality. Adjusted for Standard & Poor’s captive finance method and allowing for 10x debt to equity of Caterpillar’s financial services operations, adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was close to 40% at the end of the first quarter. We expect that Caterpillar will post adjusted FFO to total debt of about 45%-50% this year, in line with our expectation for the current ratings. These measures will vary considerably during the course of the operating cycle. Adjusted debt for Caterpillar’s equipment operations includes sizable underfunded pension and postretirement obligations--about $7 billion on a tax-adjusted basis. We believe the company’s pension and other postemployment benefit funding requirements are manageable, given its ability to generate cash.

Liquidity

Liquidity is strong. We expect sources of funds will be more than 1.5x uses over the next two years. In addition, we believe Caterpillar has solid relationships with banks and high standing in credit markets.

The company’s captive finance operation maintained good access to bond markets throughout the financial downturn and continues to have solid access. On March 31, 2012, consolidated cash and short-term investments totaled about $2.9 billion. Total credit lines available to equipment and financial services operations to support commercial paper (CP) totaled about $8.5 billion. These included a $3.86 billion, five-year facility expiring in September 2016; a $2.09 billion, four-year facility expiring in 2014; and a $2.55 billion, 364-day facility expiring in September 2012. The company also has about $4.4 billion of other credit lines. Outstanding CP was manageable, at $3.5 billion at the end of the quarter, and availability under credit lines for the consolidated company was substantial--about $7.1 billion.

CFSC, Caterpillar’s finance subsidiary, is an active issuer of CP and medium-term notes and has demonstrated access to asset-based securitization markets in the past. The company’s past-due financial receivables have decreased from their peak, to about 3% as of March 31, 2012, from about 4% a year earlier.

Caterpillar’s debt maturities are manageable, and substantial near-term debt maturities at CSFC largely match receivables collections. The company manages fixed- and floating-rate interest exposure through swaps and its issuance of fixed- and floating-rate medium-term notes. Caterpillar has no rating triggers or contingent obligations that could considerably affect liquidity.

Outlook

The outlook is stable. Credit measures are improving with help from a better operating environment and the company’s cost reductions. Given currently decent end-market conditions, we expect continued improvement in credit measures, which have recently approached levels we consider appropriate for the ratings.

We could lower the ratings if favorable operating trends reverse or if the company engages in further debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases that weaken credit measures significantly. We would consider a downgrade if, for example, we expected adjusted FFO to total debt to decline to less than 30% at the end of 2012 without prospects for rapid near-term improvement, or if this measure appears unlikely to return to the 45%-50% range in the coming years.

An upgrade would probably require Caterpillar to pursue a more conservative financial policy such that funds from operations to total debt would be 50%-55% over the operating cycle. In addition, we would look for the company to dampen cyclicality--possibly by increasing its more stable service offerings or by further diversifying its product offerings.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Economic Research: Global Economic Outlook: Growing Pains, March 15, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008