TEXT-S&P keeps Bankia, BFA rtgs on watch neg on recent news

The rating action reflects our view of the increased uncertainties about Bankia and BFA’s financial strength and their future strategic direction. These uncertainties are illustrated in part by the announced decision of Bankia and BFA’s president, Mr. Rodrigo Rato, to resign at a time when the merger that led to the creation of Bankia from seven former savings banks is only in its second year of existence. Mr. Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri has since replaced Mr. Rato. Moreover, BFA has announced it intends to request a conversion into share capital of the preferred shares held by the state through the Fondo de Restructuracion Bancaria (FROB), which could result in the state owning a controlling stake in BFA and, therefore, indirectly in Bankia. In addition, according to a Bank of Spain communication on May 9, 2012, Bankia and BFA are working on a restructuring plan to strengthen their capitalization and increase their provisioning coverage, which goes beyond the plan that was presented to the Bank of Spain at end-March 2012. We believe that the new plan may need to include further financial support from the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2).

In the resolution of the CreditWatch we will incorporate the new information into our assessment of Bankia’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and ratings, and consequently into our ratings on BFA (which derive from those on Bankia). We currently believe this information could negatively affect the SACP and ratings on Bankia, and our ratings on BFA. Since we believe we could lower our long-term rating on BFA by more than one notch, the short-term rating on BFA could also be affected. As a result, we also placed it on CreditWatch negative.

If Bankia and BFA receive further public resources from the government of Spain to strengthen their capital or the state ends up holding a controlling stake in the group if the request to convert the FROB preferred shares is authorized, this could affect our view of the nature and degree of government support we incorporate into the ratings on Bankia (and, indirectly, into those on BFA). The characteristics of any capital instrument issued to implement the new plan would also be relevant to our analysis.

In addition to the foregoing, the CreditWatch continues to reflect the possible revision of our views of the economic risk and industry risk factors affecting the Spanish banking system. This, in turn, could affect our opinion of the specific rating factors that support our current assessment of Bankia’s SACP. These factors include our view of Bankia’s business position, capital and earnings, risk position, and funding and liquidity.

We expect to resolve or update the CreditWatch once further information is made available. The CreditWatch resolution will also depend on our review of the wider implications of the sovereign downgrade on the economic and industry risks affecting the Spanish banking sector, and particularly Bankia. (See “Negative Rating Actions On 16 Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade,” published April 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

Bankia S.A.

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3

Senior Unsecured BBB-/Watch Neg

Commercial Paper A-3/Watch Neg

Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.

Long-Term Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg

Certificate Of Deposit BB-/Watch Neg

Subordinated B/Watch Neg

Caja Madrid Finance Preferred S.A.

Preference Stock(1) B-/Watch Neg

Caymadrid International Ltd.

Senior Unsecured(2) BBB-/Watch Neg

Commercial Paper(2) A-3/Watch Neg

Madrid Finance B.V.

Commercial Paper(2) A-3/Watch Neg

Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.

Short-Term Counterparty Credit Rating B/Watch Neg

