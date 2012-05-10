FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: China Petrochemical Corp.
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: China Petrochemical Corp.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- China Petrochemical Corp. --------------------- 10-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: China

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-May-2012 A+/-- A+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on China Petrochemical Corp. (Sinopec Group) reflects the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and Standard & Poor’s opinion that there is an “extremely high” likelihood that the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) will provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to the group in the event of financial distress. We assess Sinopec Group’s SACP at ‘a-', reflecting our view of the company’s “strong” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.