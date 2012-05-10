TEXT-S&P summary: Toa Reinsurance Co.

Toa Re has been pursuing stable profitability in the domestic non-life reinsurance businesses by focusing on noncatastrophe proportional reinsurance. It has also strengthened new business areas, such as life reinsurance, cooperative reinsurance, and overseas reinsurance, to offset declining premium income from its domestic non-life reinsurance segment as part of its business strategy. Such efforts have paid off and net premiums written in fiscal 2010 increased 12.3% from fiscal 2005. However, the company is still exposed to natural catastrophe risks both at home and abroad. The company posted an underwriting loss of JPY2.8 billion in fiscal 2010 due mainly to the Great East Japan Earthquake that struck in March 2011. The company’s combined ratio (net loss ratio plus net expense ratio) on an earned-to-incurred basis (the ratio is calculated by dividing the loss incurred during a certain period by the premiums earned in the same period) deteriorated to 112.1% in fiscal 2010 from 92.2% in the previous year due in major part to the losses caused by natural catastrophes, including the Christchurch Earthquake in New Zealand in February 2011, and the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011. The company’s written-to-paid combined ratio (the ratio is calculated by dividing the claims paid out during a certain period by the premiums written in the same period) in fiscal 2010, which does not include reinsurance payouts for the aforementioned catastrophic events that occurred late in fiscal 2010, remained stable at 89.4%. We anticipate that Toa Re’s underwriting performance in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012) will have been negatively affected by the flooding in Thailand in 2011. According to Toa Re, its net losses from the floods will be JPY76.5 billion in a worst-case scenario. Given its strong position as one of Japan’s main non-life reinsurers, we believe the majority of the aforementioned losses would come from reinsurance programs with three large domestic non-life insurance groups--Tokio Marine Group, MS&AD Insurance Group , and NKSJ Group.

Standard & Poor’s believes Toa Re will be able to restore its capitalization--eroded due to Thailand’s floods--to a level commensurate with the current ratings in a short period. In our view, the company will achieve this through the various countermeasures it took following the floods to offset the negative impact from the disaster. We consider the quality of Toa Re’s assets as good, given that about 60% of its total assets consist of highly liquid assets. Toa Re has also been working to mitigate its exposure to catastrophe losses by controlling aggregate catastrophe risks and through its strong retrocession program with reinsurers of generally high credit quality. Toa Re made payments for the claims related to the Great East Japan Earthquake through a drawdown of its catastrophe loss reserves in fiscal 2010, but in fiscal 2011, it again suffered large incurred losses caused by Thailand’s floods, placing downward pressures on its capitalization. Nevertheless, the company has already taken various measures to moderate such pressures by improving its underwriting risk control by tightening its underwriting guidelines and by reducing risks in investment assets such as domestic stock holdings. In addition, we confirmed the deferrable subordinated bonds the company issued in March 2012 hold intermediate equity content under our rating criteria for hybrid capital. Thus our analysis factors into the insurer’s capital a certain degree of positive support it gains from the capital enhancement through the subordinated bond issuance.

Standard & Poor’s assesses Toa Re’s enterprise risk management (ERM) as adequate with positive trend. Our ERM evaluations result in scores of excellent, strong, adequate, or weak. In addition, there are three levels of adequate scoring as follows: adequate, adequate with strong risk controls, and adequate with positive trend. In our view, Toa Re has strong risk management, which the company considers a critically important challenge. Its risk management system is inspected periodically through COSO-ERM, which is a general risk management framework established by the U.S. Treadway Commission. The company has laid out a framework to assess profitability through the allocation of risk capital to each division and a system to inspect capital sufficiency. Therefore, it will likely move on to establish a decision-making system to promote the optimization of risk and return.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Toa Re will maintain a strong financial risk profile, supported by its established position in Japan’s reinsurance market. We expect the insurer to maintain its capitalization at a very strong level commensurate with the current ratings, unless any event that could place heavy burdens on its capital takes place in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013).

We may consider an upgrade if the company diversifies the profit sources of its reinsurance business and increases profitability in this business segment to establish a business foundation that consistently generates high earnings, and, at the same time, adequately controls the underwriting risks it assumes while maintaining its capitalization at a very strong level.

Conversely, we may lower the ratings on Toa Re if we see a strong likelihood that natural catastrophes will undermine its capitalization due to large reinsurance payouts; or if the insurer’s position within the domestic reinsurance market deteriorates significantly. Nevertheless, we expect the ultimate net losses from the Thailand floods to have a limited negative impact on Toa Re’s financial risk profile. Specifically, if ultimate net losses from the event increase to a level of 20%-to-25% higher than the company’s current estimates, we will review the current ratings on the company. Even so, we do not expect to know the full extent of the losses from the floods at least until the end of the second quarter of 2012 (June 30, 2012).

