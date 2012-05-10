FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P:MNC Sky Vision rating unaffected by proposed IPO
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P:MNC Sky Vision rating unaffected by proposed IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on PT MNC Sky Vision (MSV; foreign currency B/Positive/--) are not immediately affected by the company’s proposed IPO on the Indonesian stock exchange. MSV intends to launch the IPO before the end of the year, but the precise time of the launch and the uses of the proceeds are not yet confirmed. We are therefore unclear on how the proposed IPO would affect MSV’s operating and financial performance.

The positive outlook on MSV reflects our expectation that the company’s operational performance will improve in 2012. We expect the company’s revenue to grow 20% and its EBITDA margin to be 42%-45%, compared with about 42% in 2011. We also anticipate that MSV will renew its short-term credit facilities to finance its pay-TV equipment purchases. The positive outlook also factors in our expectation that MSV’s negative free operating cash flows will bottom out in 2012 as the company rolls out its capital spending plan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
