TEXT-Fitch rts Lippo Karawaci's bonds final 'BB-' rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk’s (LK, ‘BB-'/Stable) USD150m senior unsecured notes due in 2019 a final ‘BB-’ rating. This follows receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 9 May 2012.

LK’s Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured rating were upgraded by one notch to ‘BB-’ on 8 May 2012, reflecting an improved liquidity position which enables the company to execute its large capex programme with a lower reliance on debt. LK’s ratings benefit from a high proportion of recurring income which provides adequate interest and fixed charge coverage and mitigates volatility in its property development business. LK’s ratings also reflect its well-distributed debt maturity profile and its track record of managing through property cycles.

For further information please see rating action commentaries (Fitch Upgrades Lippo Karawaci to ‘BB-'; Outlook Stable and Fitch Rates Lippo Karawaci’s Proposed Bonds ‘BB-(exp)’ dated 8 and 9 May 2012, respectively) - available on www.fitchratings.com