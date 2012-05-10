FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rts Lippo Karawaci's bonds final 'BB-' rating
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rts Lippo Karawaci's bonds final 'BB-' rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk’s (LK, ‘BB-'/Stable) USD150m senior unsecured notes due in 2019 a final ‘BB-’ rating. This follows receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 9 May 2012.

LK’s Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured rating were upgraded by one notch to ‘BB-’ on 8 May 2012, reflecting an improved liquidity position which enables the company to execute its large capex programme with a lower reliance on debt. LK’s ratings benefit from a high proportion of recurring income which provides adequate interest and fixed charge coverage and mitigates volatility in its property development business. LK’s ratings also reflect its well-distributed debt maturity profile and its track record of managing through property cycles.

For further information please see rating action commentaries (Fitch Upgrades Lippo Karawaci to ‘BB-'; Outlook Stable and Fitch Rates Lippo Karawaci’s Proposed Bonds ‘BB-(exp)’ dated 8 and 9 May 2012, respectively) - available on www.fitchratings.com

