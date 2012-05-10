FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch revises Nuernberger's outlook to positive
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch revises Nuernberger's outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 - Fitch Ratings has revised German insurers Nuernberger Lebensversicherung AG’s (NLV), Nuernberger Allgemeine Versicherung AG’s (NAV) and Nuernberger Krankenversicherung AG’s (NKV) Outlook to Positive from Stable. At the same time, the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings have been affirmed at ‘A’. The agency has also affirmed their holding company Nuernberger Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft’s (NB) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB+’ and revised its Outlook to Positive from Stable. NB’s EUR100m subordinated debt has been affirmed at ‘BB+'.

The revision of the Outlook reflects Nuernberger group’s (NG) strong results and improved debt leverage at end-2011. With a net combined ratio of 95.7% in 2011 (2010: 105.1%), NG’s non-life underwriting profitability materially exceeded the agency’s expectation of 100%.

The affirmation reflects Nuernberger group’s (NG) strong capitalisation, its leading position in the German unit-linked life and disability market, and its relative resilience to a long-lasting low interest rate environment compared to many of its competitors. Offsetting these positive rating factors is NG’s continued modest investment income and relatively low interest coverage which at 4.4x remains below the agency’s expectation for the company’s current rating level.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.