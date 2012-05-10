TEXT-S&P summary: Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

We consider these risks to be partly balanced by Navios Holdings’ business risk profile, which we view as “fair” and which is underpinned by the group’s conservative charter policy, as reflected in a decent level of time-charter coverage that is largely protected by an EU government-backed credit insurance company. Furthermore, Navios Holdings has a solid reputation as a quality operator and a modern, attractive vessel fleet.

As of March 2012, New York Stock Exchange-listed Navios Holdings owned 30 dry-bulk vessels and had chartered in 16 vessels on favorable long-term agreements, with a total of about 4.8 million deadweight metric tons. In addition, it is awaiting the delivery of one Kamsarmax vessel in May 2012 and 10 chartered-in vessels at various dates by 2013. The average age of Navios Holdings’ active fleet is about five years, which compares very favorably with the industry average of about 11 years.

We consider the dry-bulk shipping segment to be characterized by high business risk, which constrains the rating on Navios Holdings. This is due to high capital intensity and significant swings in asset values and charter rates, which leads to highly volatile earnings.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We think that the dry-bulk sector will remain under significant pressure this year. This is because tonnage demand is moderating in the slowing global economy. Furthermore, the dry-bulk fleet has a heavy oversupply of ships and will see yet another year of steep capacity expansion, with larger vessel classes, such as Capesize and Panamax, to be the most affected. We estimate that the global dry fleet will grow by 12% year on year after taking into account scrapping and nondelivery, after a peak of 16% in 2010 (as reported by Clarkson Research Services). With this in mind, we forecast that dry charter rates will continue at historical lows over the next 12-18 months. We currently estimate dry rates being on average 10%-15% lower this year than they were in the weak 2011.

Under our base-case operating scenario, we estimate that Navios Holdings’ EBITDA (including recurring cash dividends from affiliated companies) in 2012 will remain largely flat compared with 2011 and amount to $260 million-$270 million. We take into account Navios Holdings’ high level of contracted revenues, which provides good earnings visibility and, thus, downside protection. As of March 2012, 84% of Navios Holdings’ core fleet’s ship operating days were fixed for the remainder of 2012, 43% for 2013, and 25% for 2014. We understand that average charter rates in these contracts are well above Navios Holdings’ cash flow break-even rates (including capital repayments). In addition, Navios Holdings has credit protection with an insurance company backed by an investment-grade-rated EU member state. This credit protection provides additional security to earnings.

However, despite the protection it offers, we don’t think near-to-medium-term contract coverage fully insulates Navios Holdings from weak industry prospects, notably because the group needs to renew a portion of its contract portfolio annually at charter rates that could potentially be lower than in previous contracts. In our view, this will continue hampering Navios Holdings’ earnings capacity over the near to medium term, absent a significant rebound in charter rates from 2013, which we currently do not foresee.

Consequently, under our base-case scenario, we forecast no material increase in the group’s EBITDA in 2013-2014. We estimate a slightly negative EBITDA trend for dry-bulk vessel operations, despite new vessels being delivered and, thus, an increase in fleet operating days. Nevertheless, this weakness will be counterbalanced on the group’s level by a gradual EBITDA expansion in the Logistics business.

We further note that since Navios Holdings’ owned fleet is relatively new, the charter rates needed to reach cash flow breakeven are higher than for operators with older ships. On the other hand, a younger fleet should be easier to deploy throughout the industry’s down cycle and is cheaper to operate. We also think that important downside protection is provided by Navios Holdings’ above-industry-average cost efficiency, good in-house technical management, and sound operating track record.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario Under our base-case scenario, we forecast fairly stable funds from operations (FFO) of $160 million-$170 million this year, reflecting Navios Holdings’ high level of contracted revenues. At the same time, free operating cash flow (FOCF) will benefit because of markedly lower capital spending. Our base-case assumes that in 2012 Navios will make no additional investments to its owned fleet beyond one Kamsarmax-class vessel on order and one Handysize-class vessel acquired in March 2012. We forecast Navios Holdings’ overall capital spending will be about $50 million in 2012, compared with about $180 million in 2011 and about $320 million in 2010. We consider Navios Holdings’ capacity to generate FOCF in 2012-2013 to be an essential support for the rating.

We note that Navios Holdings’ payments for the most recently acquired vessels, lending to affiliates, and significant working-capital outflows resulted in higher adjusted debt than we had forecast. It amounted to about $1.69 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. Credit measures have consequently remained below our guidelines for the rating, with the ratio of adjusted FFO to debt down to about 14% in 2011 from about 16% in 2010.

Under our base-case scenario, we forecast that Navios Holdings will achieve a turnaround in its credit ratios in 2012, and subsequently further improve them to a rating-commensurate level by midyear 2013, that is, a ratio of adjusted FFO-to-debt of 16%-20%. This assumes that Navios Holdings will use the majority of its discretionary cash flows (after dividends paid) for net debt reduction.

In our view, opportunistic add-on acquisitions will remain an integral part of Navios Holdings’ operating strategy and we view investments in additional tonnage, in particular, to take advantage of relatively low vessel prices, as likely in the near to medium term. However, we think that Navios Holdings will implement its growth policies in a manner that preserves its credit quality, particularly in the current weak charter-rate environment.

Liquidity

We assess Navios Holdings’ liquidity as adequate under our criteria (see “Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers”, published on Sept. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We consider Navios Holdings’ liquidity profile to be underpinned by its policy of maintaining ample liquidity sources on hand, its strategy of prefinancing vessels on order, and its capacity to generate excess cash.

Our base-case liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- We expect the group’s sources of liquidity (including operating cash flows, surplus cash balances, and available/committed bank financing) will exceed uses (capital spending and mandatory debt amortization) by at least 1.2x over the next two years.

-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline 15%.

-- We understand that Navios Holdings was in compliance with its financial covenants as of Dec. 31, 2011, and we expect the group to be able to manage the covenant tests in the near term. Navios Holdings’ debt facilities include maintenance financial covenants, such as a minimum ratio of vessel values (adjusted for charters attached) to debt and a ratio of maximum consolidated liabilities to assets (adjusted for charters attached), certain of which are tested quarterly or semiannually. We note that management can proactively prevent a potential covenant breach by repaying debt from available cash resources and, in doing so, remain compliant. We believe that Navios Holdings has sufficient cash leeway to prevent a potential breach while retaining sufficient liquidity sources to be in line with an adequate liquidity profile.

-- The group appears to have sound relationships with its lenders and a satisfactory standing in credit markets.

-- We consider Navios Holdings’ liquidity management to be generally prudent.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, Navios Holdings had $171 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, of which $37 million was a minimum liquidity requirement as stipulated in the bank documentation and $41 million was at Navios Holdings’ majority-owned subsidiary, Navios South American Logistics Inc. (B+/Stable/--; Navios Logistics). Navios Holdings’ access to off-balance-sheet liquidity consisted of about $78 million in revolving credit facilities, of which $40 million was at Navios Logistics. As of Dec. 31, 2011, about $52 million was available under these facilities, which are due for extension in 2013-2014.

According to Navios Holdings, its outstanding commitments for new vessels of about $35 million in 2012 were fully covered by prearranged committed vessel financing facilities. We think that declining capital spending will boost Navios Holdings’ capacity to generate positive FOCF from 2012 onward.

Navios Holdings’ debt maturity profile is manageable, which underpins the group’s liquidity position. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Navios Holdings’ mandatory debt repayment commitments were about $64 million in 2012 and $50 million in 2013.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that, despite weak industry prospects, Navios Holdings’ good time-charter coverage, reduced capital-spending commitments--and thus capacity to lower debt--should enable it to maintain a rating-commensurate credit profile.

We consider a ratio of adjusted FFO to debt of 16%-20% to be in line with a ‘BB-’ rating for Navios Holdings, and we expect the group to achieve and maintain this level by midyear 2013. This is predicated on our assumption that the group will use the majority of its discretionary cash flows--to be generated in 2012-2013--for debt reduction.

Furthermore, given the inherent volatility of the sectors, in which Navios Holdings operates, and associated swings in earnings and cash flow, we consider the group’s consistently “adequate” liquidity position, along with manageable covenant compliance tests through the industry cycle, to be critical rating factors.

Ratings downside could primarily stem from aggressive debt-funded investments in new tonnage, or from higher-than-anticipated cyclical pressure on charter rates and asset values, which could prevent the group from improving its credit measures or weaken liquidity.

Ratings upside is limited, in our opinion, given Navios Holdings’ currently weak credit ratios.

