TEXT-S&P summary: Komercni Banka A.S.

May 10, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Komercni Banka A.S.

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Komercni Banka A.S. --------------------------- 10-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Czech Republic

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 500459

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Jan-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1

25-Aug-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

17-Mar-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1

25-Oct-2007 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1

SACP bbb+

Anchor bbb

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Strong (0)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support +2

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Core status within the Societe Generale group.

-- Strong competitive position in the Czech banking system, as one of the top three domestic banks.

-- Strong capital position.

-- Deposit-funded financial institution.

Weaknesses:

-- Geographic concentration risk in the Czech Republic.

-- Substantial concentration risk in the corporate book relative to peers.

-- Earnings sensitivity to currently low interest rates.

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s outlook on Czech bank Komercni Banka A.S. (KB) mirrors that on its 60%-owner Societe Generale (SocGen; A/Stable/A-1), based on our view of KB’s status as a “core” subsidiary, under our criteria. As a result, and as long as we continue to view KB as a core subsidiary, an upgrade or downgrade of SocGen would prompt a similar action on KB.

KB’s core status within SocGen could be jeopardized if SocGen renounced its majority stake in KB, if SocGen’s strategic interest in the Central and Eastern Europe region declined, or if KB’s relative weight within SocGen materially decreased. If any of the above-mentioned conditions occur, we could envisage lowering our ratings on KB.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- A Conservative, Retail-Focused Strategy Helps Czech Banks Emerge From Recession, May 26, 2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
