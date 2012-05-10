TEXT-S&P ratings - Vologda Oblast

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 -

Ratings -- Vologda Oblast ----------------------------------------- 10-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-May-2012 B/-- B/--

29-Apr-2011 B+/-- B+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

RUB2.51 bil bnds B 10-May-2012