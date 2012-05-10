TEXT-S&P ratings - Vologda Oblast

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 -
Ratings -- Vologda Oblast ----------------------------------------- 10-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-May-2012 B/-- B/--
29-Apr-2011 B+/-- B+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
RUB2.51 bil bnds B 10-May-2012