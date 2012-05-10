TEXT-S&P lowers rating on U.K. RMBS deal Leek 20

May 10 -

-- We have carried out our credit and cash flow analysis using our December 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria.

-- As a result, we have lowered our rating on the class A notes in Leek 20.

-- Leek 20 is a U.K. nonconforming RMBS transaction backed by first-ranking mortgages on properties in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, and by standard securities on properties in Scotland.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered to ‘AA+ (sf)’ from ‘AAA (sf)’ and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit rating on the class A notes in Leek Finance Number Twenty PLC (Leek 20).

Today’s rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received (November 2011). Our analysis reflects our December 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see “U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Dec. 9, 2011), and other relevant criteria (see “Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Dec. 6, 2010, and “Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria,” published on May 3, 2010).

This transaction features a nonamortizing reserve fund, which currently represents 5.99% of the outstanding balance of the mortgage assets. Internal liquidity is provided, with principal receipts available to cover interest shortfalls.

The interest rate and basis swaps do not satisfy our counterparty criteria, so we gave no benefit to the swaps in our analysis at rating levels above the rating of the swap counterparty (see “Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Dec. 6, 2010). We considered appropriate cash flow stresses to address interest rate and basis risk in the transaction.

Arrears are on average lower for Leek 20 than for other U.K. nonconforming RMBS 2007/2008 vintage transactions that we rate. The current level of 90+ days arrears (including repossessions) is 9.91% and has been trending downward since early 2010. Cumulative losses, at 1.62%, are also lower than in other U.K. nonconforming RMBS transactions. There has not been any notable change in losses in this transaction--average quarterly losses in 2011 were 16 basis points (bps), compared with 13 bps in 2010. The stock of repossessed properties has reduced to 0.55%, from the mid-2009 peak of 0.97%, which is consistent with other nonconforming U.K. RMBS transactions that we rate.

Prepayment levels remain low and the transaction is unlikely to pay down significantly in the near term, in our opinion. Credit enhancement for the class A notes has increased to 31.15%, from a level of 26.00% at closing.

After applying our December 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria to Leek 20, our credit analysis results show a decrease in the weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) and an increase in the weighted-average loss severity (WALS) for each rating level. The change in the WALS is mainly due to the application of our revised market value decline assumptions. The overall effect is an increase in the required credit coverage for each rating level.

The application of our December 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria has therefore led us to lower to ‘AA+ (sf)’ from ‘AAA (sf)’ and remove from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes.

We also consider credit stability in our analysis, to determine whether or not an issuer or security has a high likelihood of experiencing adverse changes in the credit quality of its pool when moderate stresses are applied (see “Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria,” published on May 3, 2010). We adjusted our WAFF assumptions by projecting the arrears level for two scenarios based on the transaction’s historical performance. The scenarios that we have considered under moderate stress conditions did not result in our rating deteriorating below the maximum projected deterioration that we would associate with each relevant rating level, as outlined in our credit stability criteria.

We expect severe arrears in the portfolio to remain at their current levels, as there are a number of downside risks for nonconforming borrowers. These include inflation, weak economic growth, high unemployment, and fiscal tightening. On the positive side, we expect interest rates to remain low for the foreseeable future.

Leek 20 is a U.K. nonconforming RMBS transactions backed by first-ranking mortgages on properties in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, and by standard securities on properties in Scotland. Leek 20 closed in July 2008 and securitizes mortgages originated by Platform Funding Ltd. and GMAC-RFC Ltd.

