TEXT-Fitch:SuperJet crash likely to negatively affect Sukhoi orders

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 - Fitch Ratings expects the crash of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ 100), while on a demonstrator flight, to negatively affect orders for the aircraft in the short term, but not the ‘BB’/Stable rating of JSC Sukhoi Civil Aircraft (SCAC), the plane’s manufacturer. SCAC’s ratings are linked to its ultimate majority shareholder, the Russian Federation (‘BBB’/Stable).

Although the cause of the crash outside Jakarta, Indonesia on May 9 is still unknown, this tragic accident represents a further setback to the ambitious Russian civilian aerospace industry. Over the past decade the Russian state has invested heavily in the sector in the hope of re-establishing the country as a global technology and high-end manufacturing leader.

The success of the SSJ 100 regional jet is especially important as it is the first of many new commercial aircraft to be launched. Instead, it has suffered from a three-year development delay, poor initial market reception and minor operational difficulties following its April 2011 entry into commercial service.

The SSJ 100 was on a six-country demonstration tour of east Asia, with company management hoping to secure new orders for the aircraft. So far 170 orders have been placed (six are in commercial usage), mostly from CIS-based airlines, with production slots all but booked out for the coming two years. While the order flow has been steady over the past several years, the numbers purchased remain considerably short of the programme break-even point. Further orders outside the CIS are vital to its success.

SCAC’s ratings are linked to the Russian sovereign’s based on its financial commitment to date and we expect this support to continue via additional equity injections over and above what has already been contributed. However, any waning, or perceived waning, of that support, is likely to see SCAC’s ratings notched further away from those of the sovereign.

SCAC’s stand-alone credit profile is very weak, characterised by negative free cash and high leverage. This will continue to be the case in the short to medium term.