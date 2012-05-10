TEXT-S&P revises Kratos Defense otlk to pos on acquisition plan

Because the company will use only a minimal amount of debt to finance the acquisition, we expect credit metrics to improve from previous expectations, with debt to EBITDA of about 5x (pro forma for a full year of CEI earnings) down from our previous expectation of 5.5x in 2012. Similarly, funds from operations (FFO) to debt and EBITDA interest coverage also will benefit modestly from higher earnings and better cash flow. We continue to expect these ratios to be average for the rating, with FFO/debt between 10%-15% and EBITDA interest coverage between 2x-2.5x. Although the acquisition improves Kratos’ financial risk profile somewhat, we believe significant uncertainty surrounds the near-term U.S. defense budget, which could result in lower earnings if funding for Kratos’ programs is reduced or eliminated.

The acquisition of CEI expands Kratos’ capabilities in tactical missile defense, which is a relatively high-priority area of defense spending. Key customers include the U.S. Air Force and Navy, which are better positioned in the current defense budget environment than the Army and Marines. Kratos currently provides electronics and avionics that CEI aircraft use, as well as ground flight control stations and electronics for the command and control of CEI aerial systems. We do not expect material cost reduction or efficiency improvements from this acquisition because the two companies have little product overlap.

Kratos provides specialized products, mission-critical engineering, information technology (IT) services, and war fighter solutions to the U.S. military, intelligence, homeland security, and public safety markets. Our “weak” business risk profile assessment (as our criteria define this) incorporates Kratos’ modest size compared with some competitors and exposure to possible changes in defense spending priorities. Good program and customer diversity partially offset these factors. We view Kratos’ financial risk profile as “highly leveraged” because of the company’s weak, albeit improving, credit protection measures arising from high debt leverage and a fairly active acquisition program (which it often finances with debt). Our expectation of good free cash flow generation somewhat tempers this.

Liquidity

We assess Kratos’ liquidity as “adequate,” pro forma for the proposed acquisition. We expect that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months and that sources would exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.

Kratos had about $75 million of cash as of March 25, 2012. Pro forma for the transaction, this amount will likely decline modestly. Kratos recently amended its credit agreement and increased the size of the revolver to $110 million from $90 million. As of March 25, 2012, $74 million was available under the revolver (net of letters of credit). We expect a similar amount to be available following the completion of this transaction, as the increased size of the facility offsets borrowings.

We expect the company to generate at least $50 million in free cash flow over the next year. Capital expenditures are modest, partly because the company is able to use government-furnished equipment or facilities under many of its contracts. As a result of the acquisition, we expect capital expenditures to increase by $5 million to $15 million-$20 million per year. Kratos already has $260 million of net operating loss carry-forwards, and the acquisition of CEI will result in an additional $130 million in federal and state income tax deductions over a 15-year period. Therefore, we expect cash taxes to be minimal. No material amounts of debt mature until 2017. We expect the company to remain in compliance with covenants for the next 12 months.

Recovery analysis

See our recovery report on Kratos to be published shortly on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

The outlook is positive. Although we believe future defense spending levels are highly uncertain, we expect earnings to improve over the next year as the company realizes contributions from recent acquisitions, resulting in about 5x debt to EBITDA. We could raise the rating if earnings increase by more than we anticipate, or the company makes further acquisitions funded with internal cash or equity, such that debt to EBITDA falls below 4.5x. We could revise the outlook to stable over the next year if debt to EBITDA remains above 5x. We believe the most likely causes would be reduced funding for Kratos’ programs because of defense budget cuts or debt-financed acquisitions.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised

To From

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

Corporate credit rating B/Positive/-- B/Stable/--

Senior secured B

Recovery rating 4