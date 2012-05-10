FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch publishes 4Q'11 stats quarterly report
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch publishes 4Q'11 stats quarterly report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 - Fitch Ratings published its Stats Quarterly report for the fourth quarter of 2011.

Fitch’s ‘U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly’ provides a summary of the operating performance and credit metrics of the companies in this sector over the past four years. It includes company-specific key credit strengths and concerns and a summary of the companies’ liquidity positions, including debt maturities, as of the end of the first quarter of 2011.

The report is available on the Fitch web site at ‘www.fitchratings.com.’

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly: Fourth-Quarter 2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.