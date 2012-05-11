TEXT-S&P rpt: Japan's 3 major securities grps improved results in 4Q FY2011

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 11 - Japan’s three rated major securities groups increased their revenues and profits in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2011 (Jan. 1 to March 31, 2012) from the previous quarter, thanks to a recovery in the global and domestic financial markets. However, the improvement may not be sustainable, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said in a Japanese-language report published today. In our view, the business environment remains unclear because the markets had recovered on temporary factors, such as a boost from the European Central Bank’s long-term refinancing operations. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (BBB/Negative/A-2), Nomura Holdings Inc. (BBB+/Stable/A-2), and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. (A+/Negative/A-1) increased their revenues and profits in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2011; Daiwa swung back into the black for the first time in five quarters. For the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2012, Nomura and Nikko booked year-on-year decreases in profits, but Daiwa posted a net loss of JPY39.4 billion and remained in the red for the second straight year.

In our view, if the securities groups fail to establish business structures that would enable them to secure profits in a stressed business environment, and if their capitalization deteriorates, their credit quality may come under pressure. To cope with a business environment that has yet to show signs of a full recovery, we believe the securities groups face the key task of building an appropriate revenue and cost structure without increasing risk. Uncertainty continues to linger in the financial markets due to factors such as the fact that the ECB’s long-term refinancing operations have only given the markets a temporary boost. In light of the market uncertainty, the securities groups have been reducing their risk positions, leading to a decrease in profit-making opportunities. Also, we believe a full recovery of the public offering and IPO market is unlikely over the next one to two years and securities trading will remain volatile. Moreover, securities firms will face more severe conditions if usually stable revenues from the retail business decline.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2011, the retail and trading businesses in the securities groups’ wholesale segments led a recovery in their revenues. The trading value of individual investors jumped amid higher stock prices, thereby increasing stock brokerage commissions. Strong sales of monthly profit distribution-type foreign currency-denominated investment trusts and stock investment trusts pushed up revenues in the retail business. In the wholesale business, trading-related revenues, particularly in interest rates and credits, improved significantly as the European bond markets staged a turnaround on the ECB’s refinancing operations. In addition, a recovery in the stock markets increased equities-related revenues from the previous quarter. In the investment banking business, Nomura and Daiwa both posted losses in the investment banking segment since underwriting transactions continued to languish. However, revenues in Nikko’s investment banking business rose sharply from the previous quarter mainly because Nikko was a lead underwriter for Mazda Motor Corp.’s public share offering.

Nomura and Daiwa have been cutting costs to bring them in line with their revenues. Nomura said that its wholesale division had achieved roughly 80% of its planned cost cuts, which was in line with its schedule. Nomura plans to slash costs by a total of JPY1.2 billion in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013), and the wholesale division will account for 90% of the targeted amount. In our view, Nomura’s key task is to cut annual costs, excluding those related to Nomura Land and Building, by about US$1.2 billion to about JPY940.0 billion from the JPY1.0374 trillion booked in fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011). Daiwa, which announced its plan to cut annual costs by JPY60.0 billion, has reduced quarterly selling and general administrative expenses by roughly JPY8.0 billion to JPY9.0 billion on a quarterly basis as of the end of the fourth quarter. In our opinion, it is crucial for Daiwa to achieve its target to cut selling and general administrative expenses by approximately JPY330.0 billion, as well as to build a revenue-and-cost structure that generates profits even amid severe business conditions.

In our opinion, it is crucial for the securities groups to accumulate capital with retained profits to build a financial structure that can maintain adequate capital even under stress as Nomura and Daiwa have not made progress in using their profits to accumulate capital. Nomura maintains its Basel III base core Tier 1 capital ratio at around 10%, and we believe Daiwa maintains its ratio at an adequate level. The securities groups announced their year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012. Nomura reduced its payout ratio to 18% for the second half of fiscal 2011 and plans to reduce its annual dividend from the previous year’s JPY8 per share to JPY6 per share, although the payout exceeds its net profit for fiscal 2011. The company paid out the same amount as its net profit in fiscal 2010. Daiwa’s retained earnings diminished by about JPY50.0 billion in fiscal 2010 and another JPY50.0 billion in fiscal 2011 because it paid out dividends in addition to booking net losses. Both Nomura and Daiwa have been reducing their risk assets, partly to meet the regulatory capital requirements under Basel III. However, we believe any further reduction will be limited because they need to sustain their current business bases.