TEXT-S&P revises Aspire Defence outlook to positive;affirms rating

May 11 -

Overview

-- Aspire Defence Ltd. (Aspire) and its subcontractors continue to deliver stable construction and operational services for an accommodation project for the U.K. Ministry of Defence, funded by debt issued by Aspire Defence Finance PLC.

-- The project is nearing completion and Aspire has maintained a stable financial profile that is stronger than those of most comparable rated project finance transactions.

-- We are therefore revising to positive from stable our outlook on the Standard & Poor’s underlying rating (SPUR) on the bonds issued by special-purpose vehicle Aspire Defence Finance PLC, and affirming the SPUR at ‘BBB+'.

-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of an upgrade if the project maintains a strong financial profile and operating performance over the next two years.

Rating Action

On May 11, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook to positive from stable on the Standard & Poor’s Underlying Rating (SPUR) on the bonds issued by special-purpose vehicle Aspire Defence Finance PLC. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘BBB+’ SPUR on the bonds.

The series A bonds retain an unconditional and irrevocable payment guarantee of scheduled interest and principal provided by Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (Ambac; not rated) and by MBIA U.K. Insurance Ltd. (MBIA; B/Negative/--) for the series B bonds. Under our criteria, a rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and SPUR. Therefore, the long-term debt rating on the bonds currently reflects the SPUR, which is higher than the ratings on Ambac and MBIA.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our view that the project’s financial profile and operational performance remain stronger than those of most comparable rated U.K. project finance transactions, as construction of accommodation for the U.K. Ministry of Defence (MoD) nears completion over the next two years.