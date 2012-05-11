TEXT-S&P ratings - Meuse (Department of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 11 -

Ratings -- Meuse (Department of) ---------------------------------- 11-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1+ Country: France

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-May-2012 A+/A-1+ A+/A-1+

30-Jun-2011 A+/-- A+/--

16-Mar-2009 A/-- A/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EURO CP prog auth amt EUR40 mil A-1+ 11-May-2012