TEXT-S&P rtg actions in preferred residential securities 7 & 8
#Credit Markets
May 11, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rtg actions in preferred residential securities 7 & 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed Preferred Residential Securities 7 and 8--applying our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria and our 2010 counterparty criteria, and considering recent developments.

-- We have taken various rating actions in both transactions.

-- Preferred Residential Securities 7 and 8 are backed by nonconforming U.K. residential mortgages originated by Preferred Mortgages.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions in Preferred Residential Securities 7 PLC (PRS 7) and Preferred Residential Securities 8 PLC (PRS 8).

In PRS 7, we have:

-- Raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class C notes; and

-- Affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A2, B, and D notes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
