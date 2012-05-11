TEXT-S&P summary: Nestle S.A.

The group’s financial profile reflects conservative financial measures but is tarnished by quite high returns to shareholders. If share buy-backs have been stalled since September 2011, pay out ratio remains high and constrain the generation of discretionary cash flows. The group’s financial profile deteriorated in 2011 as the group completed a sizable share buy-back program initiated five years ago. Still, adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to net debt ended up at 61% at year-end 2011 and this is a conservative level, above the 50% guideline commensurate with current ratings.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We expect Nestle’s revenues to grow by about 6% in 2012 on the back of robust organic growth coupled with the impact of the acquisitions made in 2011. Mature markets are likely to post low-single-digit growth, but this should be offset by a strong tail-wind in emerging markets where Nestle enjoys solid market shares. These shares were strengthened last year by the partnership with two Chinese groups with strong local competitive positions and will be further enhanced by the infant nutrition business of U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc.

In our view, the deal represents a strategic opportunity for Nestle to strengthen its global footprint in infant nutrition, a high-margin and steadily growing segment of the global food industry. Pfizer’s infant nutrition unit currently generates 85% of its sales from fast-growing emerging markets and has a robust record of revenue growth and profitability. Nestle has already successfully integrated a large-scale infant and clinical nutrition business, which it acquired in 2007 from pharma group Novartis AG (AA-/Stable/A-1+). The infant nutrition business, in which Nestle is a world leader, will enjoy above average growth rates, in our view.

We think Nestle’s EBIT margin could also slightly improve compared with 2011, in constant currencies. This reflects the group’s proven ability to optimize its cost structure, the increasing contribution of the high-value-added nutrition activities, and the favorable impact of increasing revenues on operational leverage. In addition, the strength of the group’s brands and its innovation skills should sustain pricing power.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We expect a significant increase in cash flow generation in 2012, compared with 2011, which was hit by a strong working capital increase and unfavorable currency evolution.

Substantial revenue growth and a less pronounced working capital increase than last year should lead to higher operating cash flows. Still, sizable capex, between 5.5% and 6% of 2012 sales, and dividends (CHF6.2 billion) will absorb the bulk of operating cash flows so that financial measures will improve only modestly in 2012. We expect adjusted FFO to net debt to grow from the 61% reported at 2011 but to remain below 70% at the close of 2012.

We anticipate that the payment for Pfizer’s nutrition business will occur at the beginning of 2013 and therefore will significantly affect 2013 credit metrics. We view that adjusted FFO to net debt will marginally drop below 50% but, within one year of the deal’s close, we think credit metrics will improve, with FFO to debt exceeding our target of 50% for the current ratings.

We note, however, that the additional debt burden associated with this acquisition will markedly reduce leeway for other types of discretionary spending if Nestle aims to achieve its goal of restoring debt protection metrics to pre-acquisition levels in 2013.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is ‘A-1+'. We view Nestle’s liquidity as adequate under our criteria and calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity needs by 1.2x over the next 12 months.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate liquidity sources in excess of CHF32 billion over the coming 12 months, including:

-- Surplus cash and short-term investments of about CHF7.5 billion, excluding EUR0.1 billion of cash that we consider to be tied to operations;

-- A combined EUR9.5 billion available under two undrawn syndicated loans. A EUR4.5 billion bank line is due in October 2012 but contains a one-year extension term-out option at Nestle’s discretion. An additional EUR5 billion bank line matures in November 2015. These do not include any financial covenants or material adverse change clause; and

-- FFO of about CHF13 billion.

We estimate Nestle’s liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about CHF26 billion, comprising:

-- Short-term debt of CHF16 billion at end-December 2011,

-- Maintenance capital expenditures (capex) of about EUR4.0 billion, and

-- Dividend payments of about CHF6.2 billion.

The 1.2x coverage ratio is at the bottom end of our expectations for an assessment of liquidity as adequate. It also does not include the payment for the Pfizer’s nutrition business. We take the view that Nestle benefits from extremely strong credentials on the financial markets and that it will probably shortly issue bonds to finance this $11.85 billion deal. In addition, Nestle benefits from the substantial financial flexibility provided by its about 30% stake in French cosmetics group L‘Oreal S.A. (--/--/A-1+). L‘Oreal’s market capitalization stood at about EUR55 billion on April 24, 2012.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Nestle will uphold a conservative financial policy, continue to generate significant free cash flow, and maintain a financial risk profile that is in line with the current ratings. In particular, we anticipate that adjusted FFO to net debt will fall only marginally below 50% at year-end 2013, after payment for the Pfizer unit, and will then swiftly recover to above 50%, which we view as the guideline commensurate with the current ratings.

We could consider a negative rating action if adjusted FFO to net debt were to drop significantly below 50% or not recover to above 50%, on a sustainable basis, by 2014. This could occur if the group were to make additional large debt-financed acquisitions. Sales or margin erosion could also impair the group’s financial measures, but we view this as a remote scenario given the high profitability of Pfizer’s nutrition operations, which should round out Nestle’s already excellent business risk profile.

At this stage, an upgrade is a very remote scenario. All other things being equal, we could consider an upward rating action only if adjusted FFO to net debt were to recover to more than 70% on a sustainable basis. We do not view this as a possibility in the next few years because the group’s financial measures will likely improve only gradually from the lows we expect at year-end 2013. In addition, very conservative credit metrics along these lines might not fit with the group’s financial policy, in our opinion, over the long term.