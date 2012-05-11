TEXT-S&P ratings - PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 11 -

Ratings -- PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd. --------- 11-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/-- Country: Thailand

Primary SIC: Oil and gas

exploration

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 69364V

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Aug-2004 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

08-Oct-2003 BBB+/-- BBB/--

