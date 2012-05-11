TEXT-S&P ratings - Petroplus Holdings AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 11 -

Ratings -- Petroplus Holdings AG ---------------------------------- 11-May-2012

Standard & Poor’s contact: Per Karlsson, Stockholm (46) 8-440-5927

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Petroleum

products, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-May-2012 NR/-- NR/--

25-Jan-2012 D/-- D/--

17-Jan-2012 CC/-- CC/--

29-Dec-2011 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

23-Sep-2011 B/-- B/--

23-Feb-2010 B+/-- B+/--

06-Nov-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--

