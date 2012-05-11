TEXT-S&P ratings - Europcar International S.A.S.U

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 11 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Europcar International S.A.S.U ------------------------- 11-May-2012
===============================================================================
Standard & Poor’s contact: Antoine Cornu, Paris (33) 1-4420-6796
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: France
Primary SIC: Passenger car
rental
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Jan-2012 B/-- B/--
09-Jul-2010 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================