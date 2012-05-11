TEXT-S&P ratings - Europcar International S.A.S.U

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 11 -

Ratings -- Europcar International S.A.S.U ------------------------- 11-May-2012

Standard & Poor’s contact: Antoine Cornu, Paris (33) 1-4420-6796

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: France

Primary SIC: Passenger car

rental

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Jan-2012 B/-- B/--

09-Jul-2010 B+/-- B+/--

