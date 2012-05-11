TEXT-S&P places CEVA Group senior secured debt on watch neg

May 11 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it placed its ‘B+’ issue rating on the senior secured debt issued by U.K.-based logistics provider CEVA Group PLC (CEVA; B/Stable/--) with negative implications. The debt is made up of a EUR179 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2015 which was partly drawn as of March 31, 2012; a EUR468 million term loan facility B, including a recent increase of $150 million; and $775 million first lien senior secured notes due 2017.

The recovery rating on the senior secured debt is unchanged at ‘2’, indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default, with coverage at the low end of this range.

At the same time, we affirmed our ‘B-’ issue rating on CEVA’s existing $210 million 1.5-lien secured notes due 2016; $702 million junior-priority senior secured notes due 2018; EUR11 million senior unsecured notes due 2014; and $620 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. The ‘B-’ issue rating is one notch below the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on these notes is ‘5’, indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The CreditWatch placement on the senior secured debt reflects our view that the recent increase in the term loan B facility by $150 million (EUR113 million equivalent) has reduced the recovery prospects for senior secured lenders in CEVA’s capital structure to less than 70%. Consequently, We could lower the issue rating on the senior secured debt to ‘B’ and revise the recovery rating to ‘3’, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. While the refinancing of the synthetic letter of credit facility due in 2013, by increasing the amount under the Facility B term loan and using the proceeds to pay down revolving facilities, leads to only a modest increase in gross debt relative to total debt, coverage is already at the low end of the (70%-90%) range consistent with a recovery rating of ‘2’.

However, at the same time, we believe that if CEVA completes an IPO, as per its recent filing, it could lead to some senior secured debt being repaid. This could restore recovery prospects for the senior secured debt to more than 70%, which would be commensurate with a recovery rating of ‘2’.

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch within three months, once it is clear to us whether CEVA will go ahead with the IPO. The CreditWatch resolution will take into account the extent to which CEVA uses the proceeds from any IPO to repay debt, and will depend on which tranches it repays.

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Affirmed

CEVA Group PLC

Senior Secured B-

Senior Unsecured B-

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

CEVA Group PLC

Senior Secured B+/Watch Neg B+

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

CEVA Group PLC

Senior Secured

US$1 bil var rate sr secd due B+ /Watch Neg B+

11/04/2013 bank ln due 08/31/2016

Recovery Rating 2 2

EUR179 mil sr secd revolving credit B+ /Watch Neg B+

fac bank ln due 11/04/2015

Recovery Rating 2 2

US$210 mil 11.625% nts due B- B-

10/01/2016

Recovery Rating 5 5

US$702 mil 11.5% bnds due 04/01/2018 B- B-

Recovery Rating 5 5

US$325 mil 8.375% nts due 12/01/2017 B+ /Watch Neg B+

Recovery Rating 2 2

US$450 mil 8.375% nts due 12/01/2017 B+ /Watch Neg B+

Recovery Rating 2 2

Senior Unsecured

US$620 mil 12.75% nts due 03/31/2020 B- B-

Recovery Rating 5 5

EUR11 mil 12.% nts due 09/01/2014 B- B-

Recovery Rating 5 5