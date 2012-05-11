FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Ratings - Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp.
May 11, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Ratings - Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. ---------------------- 11-May-2012

===============================================================================

Standard & Poor’s contact: Izabela Listowska, Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-127

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: Marshall Islands

Primary SIC: Water

transportation

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 63938M

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Oct-2010 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$505 mil 8.625% First Priority Ship

(includes proposed increase of US$105m) 1st

mtg bnd due 11/01/2017 B 01-Oct-2010

