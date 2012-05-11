TEXT-Fitch ups Tambov region to 'BB';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 11 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Russian Tambov Region’s Long-term foreign and local currency ratings to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-’ and affirmed the region’s Short-term rating at ‘B’. The agency has also upgraded the region’s National Long-term rating to ‘AA-(rus)’ from ‘A+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.

The upgrade reflects the region’s improved budgetary performance, prudent financial management leading to moderate direct risk and strong cash position. The ratings also factor in the modest size of the local economy and the short-term profile of its direct debt.

Fitch notes that further positive rating action would be subject to sustained sound operating performance underpinned by tax revenue growth, and maintenance of moderate total risk. Conversely, deterioration of budgetary performance and weakening of debt coverage ratio coupled with increasing refinancing risk would lead to downward rating pressure.

The region demonstrated improving budgetary performance with operating balance at 14% of operating revenue in 2011 (2010: 9.4%). Fitch expects the region will continue to record sound budgetary performance with operating balance averaging 12% of operating revenue in the medium term after the expected temporary deterioration to 10.5% in 2012 due to one-off increase of current expenditure. Forecasted moderate deterioration will reflect the increase of current expenditure linked to the post-election growth of social spending and a change in the expenditure allocation among federal, regional and municipal budgets.

Tambov recorded relatively high capital expenditure in 2011 at about 25% of total expenditure. Capital spending was partly linked with the earmarked capital grants from the federal budget, which covered 56% of total capex in 2011. Fitch expects a minor decline of capital spending in 2012 compared with the previous year. The region will rely more on its own resources to finance capex, while the agency expects the importance of capital grants to decline in 2012 due to the completion of several large national programmes.

The decline in capex will limit the direct risk growth and Fitch expects a minor increase of direct risk in absolute terms by end-2012. In relative terms it will stay low at about 17% of current revenue. In 2011 the region’s direct risk increased by 1.5x to RUB4.7bn from RUB3.2bn a year earlier, due to new borrowing from the federal budget. However net direct risk (net off cash reserves) declined due to the increase of outstanding cash and reached 14.6% of current revenue down from 22.4% in the previous year.

Tambov’s economy is historically weaker than that of the average Russian region. Its per capita gross regional product (GRP) was about 31% lower than the national median in 2010. This means the region has relatively weak tax capacity and that current federal transfers constitute a significant proportion of current revenue (about 51% in 2011). However, federal transfers act as a stabilising factor during recessions, making the region less vulnerable to negative external shocks.