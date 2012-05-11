TEXT-Fitch:Some bumps on Ukrainian banks' long road to recovery

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 11 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly published special report that the post-crisis recovery of the Ukrainian banking sector remains subdued, constrained by the still large stocks of problem exposures on banks’ balance sheets and periods of turbulence in UAH liquidity.

Ukrainian banks’ Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are constrained in the ‘B’ category as a result of high country risks and still weak asset quality and performance. Upgrades of foreign-owned and state-owned banks would require an upgrade of the sovereign (‘B’/Stable), which is unlikely in the near term. A sovereign downgrade could result in the downgrades of banks’ Long-term IDRs, while a marked depreciation of the UAH, significant deposit outflow or renewed deterioration of asset quality could lead to a lowering of banks’ Viability Ratings.

Positive GDP growth (4.2% in 2010 and 5.2% in 2011), strong inflows of retail deposits from H209 and banks’ ongoing recapitalisation have been supportive of renewed credit growth, mainly in the corporate segment. At the same time, lending growth in 2011-Q112 was moderate and uneven across the sector, mainly driven by privately-owned banks.

Retail lending continued to contract in 2011-Q112, reflecting banks’ risk aversion and regulatory restrictions on foreign currency lending. The latter supported a notable shift to UAH-denominated lending from end-2009, however the sector funding structure and current pressure on UAH limit near-term prospects for a further significant reduction of system dollarization. FX exposures comprised a still high 57% of retail lending, and 41% of total sector loans at end-2011.

Future growth prospects are constrained by the expected slowdown in the economy (Fitch forecasts GDP growth of only 1.6% in 2012, albeit rebounding to 4.2% in 2013) and still significant leverage in the economy with a loans/GDP ratio of 61% at end-2011, while term UAH funding is expensive and of limited availability. The process of balance sheet clean-ups through recoveries and write-offs is proving slow, hampering new business development, while the pool of attractive potential borrowers is limited.

Asset quality remains weak, but stable, although near-term trends will be dependent on the performance of the economy and the UAH. Based on management disclosures by Fitch-rated banks, the level of non-performing loans (NPL), defined as 90 days overdue, fell marginally to 18% at end-2011 from 21% at end-2010, while total potential problem exposures (NPLs and restructured loans) stood at 46% at end-2011 (end-2010: 57%). The moderate improvement in these ratios reflected loan growth and write offs, as well as loan work outs. NPL and restructured numbers at individual banks continue to differ significantly around the means, and could also be worse at unrated banks.

Fitch estimates that UAH135bn of new capital, equal to 20% of pre-crisis (end-Q308) risk weighted assets and including UAH123bn of new equity, was injected into the system between end-Q308 and end-Q112. This has helped improve the overall loan loss absorption capacity of the system, but this still varies considerably across banks, given different degrees of recapitalisation and loan impairment. Furthermore, considerable uncertainty about ultimate loan losses, both for the system and for individual banks, makes it difficult to estimate remaining recapitalisation needs.

A combination of regulatory actions and market uncertainty led to a sharp tightening of UAH liquidity in H211. This caused inter-bank rates to return to the high levels seen at the height of the 2008 crisis, and also increased the cost of deposits, more notably of retail customers. New monetary tightening measures are likely to constrain the sector’s UAH liquidity further, while higher funding costs represent a significant constraint for sector profitability.

The sector continued to report losses in 2011, driven mainly by large impairment charges at a few banks, while most lenders returned to profitability. A small positive result in Q112 was driven mainly by the drop in loan impairment charges, while pre-impairment profitability remained under pressure from weak asset quality, slow growth and high funding costs.

