TEXT-Fitch affirms Vulcan (European Loan Conduit No. 28)

May 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Vulcan (European Loan Conduit No. 28) Ltd’s commercial mortgage-backed floating rate notes due 2017, as follows:

EUR325.5m class A (XS0314738963): affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Stable

EUR20.6m class B (XS0314739938): affirmed at ‘BBB-sf’; Outlook Stable

EUR73.4m class C (XS0314740431): affirmed at ‘Bsf’; Outlook Negative

EUR75.2m class D (XS0314740944): affirmed at ‘CCCsf’; ‘RE50%’

EUR38m class E (XS0314741595): affirmed at ‘CCsf’; ‘RE0%’

EUR3m class F (XS0314742056): affirmed at ‘Csf’; ‘RE0%’

EUR3m class G (XS0314742213): affirmed at ‘Csf’; ‘RE0%’

Since Fitch’s last rating action in May 2011, the EUR98.5m PDF Paris loan repaid at its maturity date (November 2011) while the EUR30m Tishman Munich loan prepaid, two years ahead of its maturity. These sequential payments, as well as amortisation and a sale of one of the assets securing the Inovalis Eboue Paris loan, have led to a EUR141m payment to the class A notes. Both repaid loans were considered to be of solid credit quality and were expected to repay. In a worst case scenario, only a minimal loss was anticipated. So while positive, these repayments do not improve overall credit quality materially, and taken together with the steady performance of the remainder of the pool, justify the affirmation of the notes.

The largest remaining loan is the EUR245m Tishman German Office loan (45% of the pool by balance), secured by six German office properties. In spite of a small fall in vacancy to 19% (from 23% as at the last rating action in May 2011), net operating income has fallen across the portfolio by some 23%. This is driven principally by costs, occupancy at more competitive rates for new tenants, as well as rent-free periods granted to a number of these new tenants. The sponsor was required to subsidise net operating income to meet debt service requirements at the most recent interest payment date (February 2012). Fitch’s loan to value (LTV) estimate is far in excess of 100%, indicating an expectation of significant losses for this loan.

The EUR73.5m Beacon Doublon Paris loan (13.6%) failed to repay at its maturity in August 2011. One month prior to this, the borrower filed for safeguard protection and the loan was subsequently transferred into special servicing. As a result of the safeguard, no interest is being paid by the borrower and servicer advances have been made to compensate for the loan’s interest payment shortfalls. The special servicer continues to discuss possible restructuring options for the loan, seeking a mutually beneficial solution. Any restructuring will have to be approved by the French courts, which recently extended the preliminary observation period until July 2012. Irrespective of the timing of asset liquidation, Fitch believes that the loan, which is secured by a multi-tenanted, single office property located in Coubervoie, just outside of La Defense, will suffer at most a minor loss.

Two small loans remain in special servicing following failure to repay at maturity. The EUR13.4m Inovalis Eboue Paris loan (2.5% of the pool), secured by good quality office properties located in Paris’ secondary sub-markets, was transferred into special servicing in Q310. One of the mortgaged assets was sold in July 2011 (at above the release price), reducing the reported LTV to 60%. The GBP4.3m Guardian Bonn Rochustrasse (GBR) loan (0.8% of pool), secured by an office property in Bonn, was transferred into special servicing (for the second time) on 7 February 2011. The borrower subsequently filed for insolvency protection in September 2011. After discussions between the special servicer and the insolvency practitioner, the collateral is in the process of being marketed and sold. Fitch expects some loss on repayment of the GBR loan, but given its small balance - even after taking account of recent missed interest and penalty interest of 5% - this is reflected in the ‘Csf’ ratings assigned to the two most junior notes.

Performance across the remaining seven loans has been largely as expected since Fitch’s last rating action.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction.

A performance update report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.