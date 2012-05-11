TEXT-Fitch affirms Tata Marcopolo Motors at 'Fitch A(ind)'/stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Tata Marcopolo Motors Limited’s (TMML) National Long-Term Rating at ‘Fitch A(ind)’ with a Stable Outlook. A list of other rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect support from TMML’s 51% parent, Tata Motors Limited (‘BB’/Stable), given the strong operational and financial linkages between the two entities.

The ratings also take into account a marked improvement in TMML’s credit profile in FY11 and FY12 (year end March), characterised by strong revenue growth, improved profitability, reduced debt levels and strengthened key credit ratios. TMML’s revenue is expected to grow 15%-20% in FY12, following a 31% yoy increase to INR4,691.4m in FY11

TMML’s FY11 EBITDA margins of 5.8% were close to FY10 levels (5.5%) despite the strong revenue growth, due to a significant decline in revenue from its Lucknow operations which are more profitable compared with its Dharwad facility. At the Lucknow facility, TMML processes raw materials provided by Tata Motors and assembles them into bus bodies, while at Dharwad it purchases its raw materials. Fitch, however, expects EBITDA margins to likely have improved to over 10% in FY12 primarily due to higher capacity utilisation at its Dharwad plant.

On-balance sheet debt declined to INR1,157.3m in FY11 from INR1,421.8m in FY10 and is likely to fall below INR800m in FY12, due to scheduled repayment of term debt and low utilisation of working capital bank lines. As a result, financial leverage (net adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR) is likely to have strengthened temporarily to below 1.5x for FY12 (FY11: 4.1x) from 7.1x in FY10.

TMML’s capex plans in FY13-FY14 could entail investments of INR1,700m-INR2,400m, and would be primarily debt-funded. Fitch notes that the modular nature of capex would allow TMML to increase capacity by making partial investments. Moreover, it gives the company flexibility to defer investments in the event of a slowdown in market demand for passenger carriers. The capex-related debt would likely result in an increase in financial leverage; however, Fitch does not expect a significant weakening of credit metrics as absolute EBITDA will improve in line with top-line growth, based on its view of EBITDA margins being maintained over 10% in the medium term.

The ratings also reflect assured revenue from Tata Motors, whose sales of fully built buses far exceed TMML’s current production capacity of 15,000 per year. Tata Motors has demonstrated financial support by way of a letter of comfort to TMML’s bankers and operational support by immediate payment of TMML’s invoices. The latter has reduced TMML’s reliance on bank loans to fund working capital, thereby reducing interest costs. Tata Motors has also extended an inter-corporate deposit facility of INR500m to TMML.

The ratings are constrained by volatility in commodity prices and inherent cyclicality in the commercial vehicles industry; although Fitch notes that the passenger carrier segment is less cyclical than the goods carrier segment.

Negative rating action may result from a weakening of TMML’s inter-linkages with Tata Motors resulting in less incentive for continued support. A decline in Tata Motors’s credit profile or a significant weakening in TMML’s financial profile on a sustained basis could also result in a ratings downgrade. Conversely, TMML achieving a very significant improvement in its standalone credit profile while continuing to have strong linkages with its parent could lead to a ratings upgrade.

Incorporated in 2007, TMML is a 51:49 JV between Tata Motors and Brazil’s Marcopolo SA.

Fitch has taken the following rating actions on TMML’s bank facilities:

INR900m fund-based limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch A(ind)’

INR750m non-fund-based limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch A1(ind)’

INR450m term loan (reduced from INR1,350m): affirmed at ‘Fitch A(ind)'