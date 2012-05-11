FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Schroders PLC
May 11, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Schroders PLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Schroders PLC --------------------------------- 11-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Positive/A-1 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Bank holding

companies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Dec-2002 A/A-1 A/A-1

26-May-2000 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-incorporated asset manager Schroders PLC reflect its robust balance sheet, good liquidity, diversity of assets under management (AUM), and sound profitability. Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services considers that the principal weaknesses in Schroders’ rating profile are susceptibility to earnings volatility in market cycles and weaker short-term investment performance.

