TEXT-Fitch:REOs now reach one-third of all U.S. CMBS delinquencies

May 11 - U.S. CMBS delinquencies rose for the second straight month while the volume of real estate-owned (REO) assets continued to climb, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

Late-pays rose 10 basis points (bps) in April to 8.53% from 8.43% in March. This was largely expected with five-year loans originated in 2007 now starting to come due.

Another notable trend is the increased amount of REO assets, which are making up a larger share of the index. REO assets climbed again and now represent one-third of all delinquencies, reaching $11.1 billion in scheduled loan balance in April.

New 2007 delinquencies topped $1 billion each of the last three months. One bright spot was that large volumes of 2007 loans previously reported as ‘non-performing matured’ have been falling out of the index since March.

Industrial and multifamily CMBS showed notable improvements last month. Office remains the most cause for concern, with delinquencies jumping another 37 basis points in April.

Current and prior month delinquency rates for each of the major property types are as follows:

--Multifamily: 11.64% (from 12.61% in March);

--Hotel: 10.20% (from 10.35%);

--Industrial: 9.34% (from 10.91%);

--Office: 8.36% (from 7.99%);

--Retail: 7.39% (from 7.23%).

