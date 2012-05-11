TEXT-S&P rpt:Global default count rises over the last six months

May 11 - Globally, 28 companies (23 public and five confidentially rated) defaulted in the first quarter of 2012, said an article published today by Standard & Poor’s Global Fixed Income Research, titled “Global Corporate Quarterly Default Update And Rating Transitions.”

The volume of rated debt affected by defaulters in the first quarter was $31.7 billion.

Of the 28 defaulted entities, 15 were domiciled in the U.S., two were in China and Israel, and one each was from Bahrain, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, Switzerland, and the U.K. (For more details on the defaulting entities, see “First-Quarter 2012 Default Synopses,” also published today on RatingsDirect.)

On a trailing-12-month basis, the global speculative-grade default rate as of March 2012 was 2.4%, up from 1.7% at the end of December 2011 and 2.1% as of March 2011. The default rate--while historically low--has been increasing over the last seven months to more than 2% currently.

“Overall, credit volatility, in our view, has been increasing over the last six months because the number of downgrades has increased across all regions,” said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor’s Global Fixed Income Research. The downgrade-to-upgrade ratio rose to 1.64% in first-quarter 2012 from 1.51% in the previous quarter and 1.12% in the same period the previous year. The increase from the previous quarter is the result of a slight decrease in upgrades--to 2.52% from 4.41%--along with a decrease in downgrades--to 4.14% from 6.63%.

By rating category, default activity over the past four quarters relative to long-term averages indicates a prolonged period of favorable lending conditions globally. Even the ‘CCC’/‘C’ rating category had a default rate over the past four quarters that was almost four percentage points lower than its long-term average.

“An analysis of the transition rates during the four quarters ended March 31, 2012, suggests that ratings behavior remains consistent with long-term trends,” said Ms. Vazza. “This shows a clear negative correspondence between credit quality and default probability, in our opinion.”