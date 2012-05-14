TEXT-S&P corrects, reassigns some debt rtgs on Italian Bank UBI

May 14 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today reassigned the following issue ratings on Italian bank Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa (UBI, BBB+/Negative/A-2):

-- The ‘BBB’ issue rating on one EUR300 million Lower Tier 2 instrument (ISIN: XS0272418590) issued by UBI;

-- The ‘BB+’ issue rating on the hybrid instrument (EUR300 million trust preferred securities; ISIN: XS0123998394) issued by indirectly wholly owned subsidiary Banca Popolare di Bergamo Capital Trust;

-- The ‘BB+’ issue rating on the hybrid instrument (EUR115 million trust preferred securities; ISIN: XS0131512450) issued by indirectly wholly owned subsidiary Banca Popolare Commercio e Industria Capital Trust (BPCI Capital Trust); and

-- The ‘BB+’ issue rating on the preferred securities issued by Banca Popolare Commercio e Industria Funding LLC, an intermediary financial vehicle, and subscribed by BPCI Capital Trust.

These issue ratings were withdrawn in error following an exchange offer on these securities, which took place in June 2009.

We have reassigned the ratings at their current levels in accordance with our revised hybrid capital criteria. Under these criteria, the ‘BB+’ issue rating on UBI’s Tier 1 hybrid securities is three notches below our assessment of the bank’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP). Our approach factors in subordination risk, the risk of partial or untimely payment, and the presence of a write down contingency clause on the activation of a non-viability trigger.

The Tier 1 hybrid securities benefit from a subordinated guarantee by UBI.

The ‘BBB’ issue rating on UBI’s Lower Tier 2 notes is one notch below the SACP on the bank, in accordance with our criteria.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

RATINGS LIST

New Rating

Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa

Subordinated BBB

Banca Popolare Commercio e Industria Capital Trust

Preferred Stock* BB+

Banca Popolare Commercio e Industria Funding LLC

Preferred Stock* BB+

Banca Popolare di Bergamo Capital Trust

Preferred Stock* BB+

* Guaranteed by Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa