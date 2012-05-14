FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises JPMorgan Australia Ltd. otlk to neg
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 14, 2012 / 7:50 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises JPMorgan Australia Ltd. otlk to neg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had revised its outlook to negative from stable on JPMorgan Australia Ltd. (JPMAL). This revision follows a similar rating action on the bank’s parent and guarantor, JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. (A+/Negative/A-1), which is ultimately owned by JPMorgan Chase & Co. (A/Negative/A-1). At the same time, we affirmed our ‘A+’ long-term and ‘A-1’ short-term issuer credit ratings on JPMAL.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- JPMorgan Chase & Co. And Banking Subsidiaries Outlook Revised To Negative On Unexpected Loss; Ratings Affirmed, published May 11, 2012

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.