May 14, 2012 / 7:51 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P S&P Ratings - JPMorgan Australia Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- JPMorgan Australia Ltd. -------------------------------- 14-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Negative/A-1 Country: Australia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Nov-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

19-Dec-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

===============================================================================

