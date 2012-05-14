FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch cuts J-CORE12's class E to 'Dsf'; drops rating
May 14, 2012 / 7:55 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch cuts J-CORE12's class E to 'Dsf'; drops rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 14 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded J-CORE12 Trust’s class E trust beneficiary interests (TBIs) due February 2014 to ‘Dsf’ from ‘Csf’ and simultaneously withdrawn the rating due to tranche default. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation.

The downgrade and rating withdrawal of the class E TBIs reflect the fact that this class has not been fully redeemed even after the distribution of available funds at the trust termination date on 14 May 2012.

The class C and D TBIs were fully redeemed on 14 May 2012. Class A and B TBIs were redeemed in full in February 2012.

No Recovery Estimate is calculated for the class E TBIs as the rating on this class has been withdrawn.

