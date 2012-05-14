TEXT-S&P ratings - Edison SpA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 14 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Edison SpA --------------------------------------------- 14-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Positive/B Country: Italy
Primary SIC: Holding
companies, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Mar-2012 BB+/B BB+/B
05-Dec-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
02-Nov-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Edison SpA
Rating Rating Date
EUR2 bil med-term note Prog 11/14/2003: sr
unsecd BB+ 06-Mar-2012
EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 07/14/2009: sr
unsecd BB+ 06-Mar-2012
EUR700 mil 4.25% med-term nts due 07/22/2014 BB+ 06-Mar-2012
EUR500 mil 3.25% med-term nts due 03/17/2015 BB+ 06-Mar-2012
EUR600 mil 3.875% med-term nts due 11/10/2017 BB+ 06-Mar-2012