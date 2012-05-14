FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Edison SpA
May 14, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Edison SpA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 14 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Edison SpA --------------------------------------------- 14-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Positive/B Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Mar-2012 BB+/B BB+/B

05-Dec-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

02-Nov-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Edison SpA

Rating Rating Date

EUR2 bil med-term note Prog 11/14/2003: sr

unsecd BB+ 06-Mar-2012

EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 07/14/2009: sr

unsecd BB+ 06-Mar-2012

EUR700 mil 4.25% med-term nts due 07/22/2014 BB+ 06-Mar-2012

EUR500 mil 3.25% med-term nts due 03/17/2015 BB+ 06-Mar-2012

EUR600 mil 3.875% med-term nts due 11/10/2017 BB+ 06-Mar-2012

