TEXT-S&P summary: Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd.
May 14, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 14 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. ------------ 14-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Mult. CUSIP6: 606839

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-May-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

22-Feb-2012 A+/A-1 --/--

26-Mar-2010 AA-/A-1+ --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. (MSI; A+/Stable/A-1) reflect its position as a core operating entity of MS&AD Insurance Group, a very strong market position in both commercial and individual insurance, and an expanding overseas business, especially in Asia. At the same time, the ratings are constrained by its weaker profitability than international peers, the vulnerability of its capital to stock price fluctuations, and continued difficulties in the domestic business environment, such as limited growth potential and intense competition.

