TEXT-S&P corrects China Development FHC L-T Greater China scale rtg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 14 - Following an error, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has corrected the long-term Greater China credit scale rating on China Development Financial Holding Corp. (CDFHC) to ‘cnA-’ from ‘cnBBB+’ and on China Development Industrial Bank (CDIB) to ‘cnA’ from ‘cnA-'. The ratings were placed on CreditWatch with negative implications on April 9, 2012, following similar action on other ratings on CDFHC and CDIB. A corrected rating list follows.

Outlook/CreditWatch action (action taken on April 9, 2012)

To From

China Development Financial Holding Corp.

Greater China credit scale rating cnA-/Watch Neg/cnA-2 cnBBB+/--/cnA-2

China Development Industrial Bank

Greater China credit scale rating cnA/Watch Neg/cnA-2 cnA-/--/cnA-2

