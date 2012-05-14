FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P corrects China Development FHC L-T Greater China scale rtg
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P corrects China Development FHC L-T Greater China scale rtg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 14 - Following an error, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has corrected the long-term Greater China credit scale rating on China Development Financial Holding Corp. (CDFHC) to ‘cnA-’ from ‘cnBBB+’ and on China Development Industrial Bank (CDIB) to ‘cnA’ from ‘cnA-'. The ratings were placed on CreditWatch with negative implications on April 9, 2012, following similar action on other ratings on CDFHC and CDIB. A corrected rating list follows.

Outlook/CreditWatch action (action taken on April 9, 2012)

To From

China Development Financial Holding Corp.

Greater China credit scale rating cnA-/Watch Neg/cnA-2 cnBBB+/--/cnA-2

China Development Industrial Bank

Greater China credit scale rating cnA/Watch Neg/cnA-2 cnA-/--/cnA-2

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- China Development FHC Group Ratings Put On CreditWatch Negative After News Of Its Public Offer To Buy KGI Securities, April 9, 2012

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Credit FAQ: Greater China Credit Rating Scale Explained, April 27, 2011

