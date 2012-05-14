TEXT-S&P ups Azerbaijan's AGBank to 'B';otlk stbl

In light of this, we have revised our assessment of AGBank’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to ‘b’ from ‘b-'.

Our revised economic risk score for Azerbaijan is ‘7’, reflecting the country’s highly concentrated economy, dominated by the oil sector, and our assessment that credit risk in the economy is extremely high. We see weak underwriting standards that result in weak asset quality. However, this is somewhat balanced by Azerbaijan’s good economic growth and rising wealth amid low economic imbalances and current account surpluses. Inflation levels are stable, and there is a low level of indebtedness.

Our revised industry risk score for Azerbaijan is ‘8’. It reflects the high risk appetite among the country’s banks and significant market distortions as a result of state ownership. It also reflects structural weaknesses in systemwide funding. However, we note that this has improved in recent years, due to increased funding from retail deposits, a decline in cross-border and foreign currency funding, and the supportive policies of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. We believe that corporate governance practices in the sector are weak.

Our ratings on AGBank continue to reflect the bank’s “moderate” business position, “moderate” capital and earnings, “moderate” risk position, “average” funding, and “adequate” liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.

Our assessment of AGBank’s business position as “moderate” reflects our view of the bank’s small market share and focus on high-risk lending to small and midsize enterprises. With total assets of Azerbaijan manat 319 million on Dec. 31, 2011, AGBank ranks among the top 15 banks in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani citizen Chingiz Asadullayev and a business partner own a controlling 50.5% stake in the bank. Minority stakes are owned by International Finance Corp. (IFC; AAA/Stable/A-1+; 17.5%) and Russia-based investment fund Kazimir Partners (not rated; 10%), which partly offsets corporate governance risk. We have noted that owners’ risk-related thinking somewhat limits the bank’s risk appetite. A further positive factor is the stability of the bank’s management team. In our view, this is a relative strength for the bank’s business model, especially when compared with those of its peers.

We assess AGBank’s capital and earnings as “moderate”, which is a neutral rating factor for banks with a ‘bb-’ anchor. We expect that the bank’s risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, before adjustments for diversification, will remain below 7% over the next two years, and earnings capacity will remain adequate. In our projection, we factor in a 20% expansion of loans, as well as an expected capital injection in 2012. We note that, despite a difficult operating environment, the bank has remained profitable, and that earnings started to pick up in 2011, thanks, in our opinion, to lower credit costs and an increase in net interest income.

Our assessment of AGBank’s risk position is “moderate”. In an Azerbaijani context, the bank is not aggressive in terms of market growth or excessive restructuring and has better-than-system-average risk-management practices with technical support from IFC. The amount of nonperforming loans (loans overdue more than 90 days and restructured loans) under International Financial Reporting Standards has remained stable at a relatively high level over the past 15 months. However, the total share of these loans fell to 27% from 31% of the total loan book in 2011. We view as positive the fact that the bulk of old problem assets are approaching the final stage of resolution.

The bank’s provisioning ratio (57% of nonperforming assets) is better than the system average, but remains moderate in a broader context. Portfolio concentration is relatively high: the top 20 borrowers account for 33% of total loans and 201% of adjusted total equity.

AGBank’s funding is “average” and its liquidity position is “adequate”, in our opinion. The bank’s funding profile is now more stable than before, with a greater focus on customer deposits (77% of liabilities as of Dec. 31, 2011) and long-term wholesale funding (21% of liabilities as of the same date). The bank’s 20 largest depositors contributed a moderate 23% of its total liabilities. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 21% of total assets as of Dec. 31, 2011, which we think should provide an adequate cushion in the event of large unexpected refinancing needs.

The long-term rating on AGBank is equal to the bank’s SACP, reflecting our view of the bank’s “low” systemic importance in the Azerbaijani banking system. In addition, we do not factor in any uplift for exceptional shareholder support.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will gradually reduce its problem loans, while increasing provisioning levels and maintaining current levels of capitalization and profitability.

We could raise the ratings on AGBank if the bank’s risk-adjusted capital ratio, before adjustments for diversification, rises sustainably above 10%, underpinned by higher profits than we currently expect and lower credit growth.

We could take a negative rating action if we see a shift to a riskier lending policy or a worsening of the bank’s funding and liquidity position. A weakening of the bank’s capital, such that the pre-diversification RAC ratio were to fall below 5%, could also lead to a negative rating action.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B

SACP b

Anchor bb-

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Ratings List

Upgrade, Ratings Affirmed

To From

AGBank

Counterparty Credit Rating B/Stable/C B-/Stable/C

Certificate Of Deposit B/C B-/C