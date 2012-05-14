FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ups Muganbank to 'B-/C';outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ups Muganbank to 'B-/C';outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 -

Overview

-- We have revised our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Azerbaijan to group ‘8’ from group ‘9’.

-- We are therefore upgrading our long-term rating on Azerbaijan-based Muganbank to ‘B-’ and affirming the ‘C’ short-term rating.

-- Our ratings on Muganbank now reflect our ‘bb-’ anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Azerbaijan, as well as Muganbank’s weak business position, moderate capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the bank’s business and financial profile will remain relatively unchanged over the next 12 months.

Rating Action

On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term counterparty credit rating on Azerbaijan-based Muganbank OJSC to ‘B-’ from ‘CCC+'. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘C’ short-term rating. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The upgrade follows the revision of our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Azerbaijan to group ‘8’ from group ‘9’, and the revision of our subcomponents of the BICRA on Azerbaijan--economic risk score to ‘7’ from ‘8’ and the industry risk score to ‘8’ from ‘9’.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.