TEXT-Fitch:Greek Euro exit threat worst for Iberian, Italian Corps

May 14 - The spillover from a hypothetical Greek eurozone exit could hurt corporates throughout Europe, but principally only if the exit is disorderly, says Fitch Ratings. A disorderly exit would have a wide-ranging impact with the potential for corporate downgrades across Europe, though the largest concentrations would be in Spain, Portugal and Italy. An orderly exit, where policy measures are effective, would have limited fallout confined to the periphery.

We laid out the sovereign rating implications of a Greek exit as part of our scenario piece The Future of the Eurozone: Alternative Scenarios published on 3 May. Here, the Greek exit from the euro is considered the most likely of the alternative scenarios examined.

Any exit from the eurozone is likely to be very difficult for Greek corporates, implying severe disruptions to growth and international capital flows. This is likely to push many Greek companies close to - or into - default.

More broadly, lower growth, less access to capital and direct sovereign caps could pass this stress on to other European corporate ratings. The extent depends on the effectiveness of the broader European policy response to an exit. An orderly scenario implies any contagion is largely contained, while a disorderly one implies that it is not, leading to widespread market disruption and severely weaker growth prospects. In both cases the programme countries (here Portugal, Ireland and Greece), and to a lesser extent Spain and Italy, bear the brunt.

In the orderly scenario, the effects are largely contained to these countries. We would expect some corporates to be downgraded but for both the number and magnitude to be limited. The main driver would be the drag on corporate ratings from any sovereign rating downgrades that would occur in Italy, Spain and the programme countries. Most companies though would continue to perform broadly in line with our current conservative forecasts.

In the disorderly scenario not only would the peripheral sovereign downgrades be more severe, but there is a greater likelihood of other eurozone countries being downgraded. The resultant panic would have widespread implications for economic growth, leading to something close to the “shock case” scenario we have previously outlined - a step change in GDP output which sees steep contraction in the first two years followed by three years of eurozone GDP below its pre-recession (i.e. 2011) level.

Corporates in the peripheral economies would again be worst affected - where downgrades of up to three notches would be anticipated. The most vulnerable companies elsewhere in the eurozone could also see downgrades of one to two notches, although a surprisingly high number of companies would escape downgrade. In a reversal of the usual rank-ordering of risk, utilities would typically be the worst affected sector - our shock scenario assumes a toxic scenario of tariff freezes and a wider loss of faith in regulatory mechanisms as governments seek to ease consumers’ burdens and get a greater share of utilities’ revenues. We have already seen examples of government intervention in Italy, Portugal and Spain.

These findings draw from a number of reports published since the start of 2011, most recently Eurozone Sovereign/Corporate Links - 2012 Update and Scenario: Eurozone Shock Case for EMEA Corporates. Links to these and other reports can be found under related research. We plan to consolidate these into one report, updated to highlight individual corporates most and least at risk under an intensified eurozone crisis, in the next few days.