TEXT-Fitch revises outlook on Azerenerji to stable;affirms Azernerji & SOCAR at 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 14 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on OJSC Azerenerji’s (Azerenerji) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Positive and affirmed the rating at ‘BBB-'. Fitch has also affirmed State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic’s (SOCAR) Long-term foreign currency IDR at ‘BBB-’ with a Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is below.

The revision of Azerenerji’s Outlook to Stable reflects the agency’s revision of the Outlook on the Republic of Azerbaijan’s Long-term foreign IDR to Stable from Positive on 11 May 2012 (see ‘Fitch Revises Azerbaijan’s Outlook to Stable; Affirms at ‘BBB-‘’ at www.fitchratings.com). The revision of the Outlook on the sovereign rating, and consequently Azerenerji’s rating, better reflects Fitch’s view on their likely direction.

Azerenerji’s ratings are aligned with the Republic of Azerbaijan (‘BBB-'/Stable/‘F3’) reflecting strong legal, strategic and operational ties with the government of Azerbaijan. At YE11 87.1% of the company’s debt was guaranteed by the government.

Fitch previously de-aligned the ratings of SOCAR from those of Azerbaijan at a hypothetical sovereign rating level above ‘BBB-', largely due to the relatively insignificant direct government guarantees for SOCAR’s debt. At the current ‘BBB-’ sovereign rating level, Fitch assesses government ties with SOCAR as strong. Fitch continues to view SOCAR’s standalone business and financial profile as commensurate with the ‘BB’ rating category.

The rating actions are as follows.

OJSC Azerenerji (Azerenerji):

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘F3’

State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR):

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘BBB-'; Stable Outlook

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘F3’;

Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at ‘BBB-'