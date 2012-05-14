TEXT-S&P takes rtg action in Southern Pacific Securities 05-1, 05-2

May 14 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed Southern Pacific Securities 05-1 and Southern Pacific Securities 05-2, applying our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria, and have taken various rating actions in both transactions.

-- Southern Pacific Securities 05-1 and Southern Pacific Securities 05-2 are backed by nonconforming U.K. residential mortgages originated by Southern Pacific Mortgage and Southern Pacific Loans.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on Southern Pacific Securities 05-1 PLC (SPS 05-1) and Southern Pacific Securities 05-2 PLC’s (SPS 05-2) notes (see list below).

In SPS 05-1, we have:

-- Lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class D1c and E notes; and

-- Removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class B1c and C1c notes in relation to our U.K. RMBS criteria. These notes remain on CreditWatch negative in relation to our counterparty criteria.

In SPS 05-2, we have:

-- Raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class C1a and C1c notes;

-- Affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class D1a and E2c notes;

-- Lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class E1c notes; and

-- Removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class B1a and B1c notes in relation to our U.K. RMBS criteria. These notes remain on CreditWatch negative in relation to our counterparty criteria.

Our analysis reflects our December 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see “U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Dec. 9, 2011). In addition, we have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria, given our recent downgrades of the transaction counterparties (see “Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Dec. 6, 2010).