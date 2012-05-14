FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 14 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization ----------- 14-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Belarus

Local currency B-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Surety insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Oct-2011 B-/-- --/--

03-Jun-2011 B/-- --/--

17-Mar-2011 B+/-- --/--

23-Apr-2010 BB-/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg B-/Stable 04-Oct-2011

