TEXT-S&P ratings - Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization

May 14 -

Ratings -- Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization ----------- 14-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Belarus

Local currency B-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Surety insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Oct-2011 B-/-- --/--

03-Jun-2011 B/-- --/--

17-Mar-2011 B+/-- --/--

23-Apr-2010 BB-/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg B-/Stable 04-Oct-2011