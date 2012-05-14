FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Belarus Re outlook to stable;affirmed at 'B-'
May 14, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Belarus Re outlook to stable;affirmed at 'B-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 14 -

Overview

-- On April 18, 2012, we revised our outlook on the Republic of Belarus to stable from negative.

-- We are revising our outlook on Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization (Belarus Re) to stable from negative and affirming the ‘B-’ ratings on Belarus Re.

-- The stable outlook mirrors the outlook on Belarus.

Rating Action

On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization (Belarus Re) to stable from negative. At the same time, the ‘B-’ long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings were affirmed.

Rationale

The outlook revision follows the similar rating action on the Republic of Belarus (B-/Stable/C; see “Outlook On Belarus Revised To Stable On Improving Economy And Liquidity; Ratings Affirmed At ‘B-/C’”, published April 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

