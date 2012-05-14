TEXT-S&P rates US Airways Inc.'s 2012 pass-thru certifcates classes A-C

We believe that US Airways views these planes as important and would, given the cross-collateralization and cross-default provisions, likely affirm the aircraft notes in a bankruptcy scenario. In contrast to most EETCs issued before 2009, the cross-default would take effect immediately in a bankruptcy if US Airways rejected any of the aircraft notes. This should prevent US Airways from selectively affirming some aircraft notes and rejecting others (cherry-picking), which often harms the interests of certificateholders in a bankruptcy.

We consider the collateral pool of A321-200s to be of good quality, although with no diversity. The A321-200 is the largest version of Airbus’ popular A320 narrowbody family of planes. The A321-200 has not been as successful as the A320 or smaller A319 but nonetheless is operated by 65 airlines worldwide, many more than Boeing’s competing B737-900ER (although the latter is a newer model and thus has had less time to attract orders). Airbus has announced that it will offer a more fuel-efficient new engine option (NEO) on its narrowbody planes starting in 2016. It is too early to tell how popular this option will be, which we believe will depend largely on how much more expensive the NEO is. If widely adopted, NEO plane sales could depress residual values of existing-technology Airbus narrowbody planes. However, this effect is most likely for older planes in the A320 family (e.g., those delivered in the 1990s), rather than the recently delivered A321-200s in the 2012-1 collateral pool.

The initial loan-to-value ratio of the Class A certificates is 52.2%; the Class B certificates, 69.4%; and the Class C certificates, 85.7%, using the appraised base values and depreciation assumptions in the offering memorandum. However, we focused on more conservative maintenance-adjusted appraised values (not disclosed in the offering memorandum). We also use more conservative depreciation assumptions for all of the planes than those in the prospectus. We assumed that, absent cyclical fluctuations, values of the A321-200s would decline each year by 6.5% of the preceding year’s value. Using these values and assumptions, the Class A initial loan-to-value is higher, 53.9%, and rises to about 58% at its highest point before declining gradually. Using our assumptions, the Class B initial loan-to-value is about 71.6% and peaks at close to 77% before declining. Using our assumptions, the Class C initial loan-to-value is close to 89% and peaks at about 94% before declining.

Our analysis also considered that a full draw of the liquidity facility, plus interest on those draws, represents a claim senior to the certificates. This amount is somewhat higher (as a percent of asset value) than for EETCs that other U.S. airlines issued recently, and comparable with US Airways’ 2011-1 EETC, which amounted to 8.5%. Initially, a full draw, with interest, is equivalent to about 8.1% of asset value, using our assumptions.

Our corporate credit and other ratings on US Airways Group Inc. reflect its substantial debt and lease burden, limited (although improving) liquidity, and participation in the high-risk U.S. airline industry. The ratings also incorporate the company’s somewhat lower unit operating costs than other legacy airlines. US Airways is the fifth-largest U.S. airline, carrying about 9% of industry traffic. We characterize the company’s business profile as vulnerable, its financial profile as highly leveraged, and its liquidity as adequate.

We expect US Airways’ financial profile to remain fairly consistent through 2012, with EBITDA interest coverage in the mid-1x area and funds from operations (FFO) to debt in the low-teens percent area. We believe that an upgrade is not likely over the next year, but we could raise ratings if FFO to debt increases to and remains in the high-teens percent area and unrestricted cash and short-term investments increase to more than $2.5 billion. We also believe a downgrade is unlikely over the near term. However, we could lower ratings if a stalled U.S. economic recovery or serious oil price spike caused losses, eroding liquidity to less than $1 billion.

RATINGS LIST

US Airways Inc.

US Airways Group Inc.

Corporate credit rating B-/Stable/--

Ratings Assigned

US Airways Inc.

Series 2012-1 Class A pass-through certificates BBB (sf)

Series 2012-1 Class B pass-through certificates B+ (sf)

Series 2012-1 Class C pass-through certificates B (sf)