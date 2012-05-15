TEXT-S&P ratings - Stockholms Kooperativa Bostadsforening

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 15 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Stockholms Kooperativa Bostadsforening ----------------- 15-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Housing programs
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-May-2012 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
===============================================================================