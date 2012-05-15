TEXT-S&P ratings - Stockholms Kooperativa Bostadsforening

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 15 -

Ratings -- Stockholms Kooperativa Bostadsforening ----------------- 15-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Housing programs

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-May-2012 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

