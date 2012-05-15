TEXT-S&P summary: Kinetic Concepts Inc.

VAC sales have slowed, but remain somewhat steady. KCI’s established distribution channel and the VAC’s demonstrated market acceptance may be difficult for a competitor to overcome, supporting our base-case 2012 revenue growth assumption of 3%. Increased competition and reimbursement changes may slow KCI’s growth, but we have factored this possibility into our assessment of its business risk profile.

Liquidity

We view KCI’s liquidity as adequate, with sources of cash that will exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects of KCI’s liquidity are:

-- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.2x.

-- We expect KCI to maintain substantial cash and cash equivalents, and generate 2012 operating cash flows of about $200 million.

-- We expect KCI to maintain significant availability under its $200 million revolving credit facility, which does not expire until 2016.

-- We expect future uses of cash to include capital expenditures of roughly $140 million and $110 million in 2012 and 2013, respectively. We expect 2012 capital expenditures to be unusually high because of an IT implementation, headquarters expansion, and a LifeCell facility investment.

-- KCI is subject to covenants under its credit agreement, including a total leverage and interest coverage ratios. It has cushion under this initial covenants, but will have to deleverage to remain in compliance with future step-downs.

-- We expect acquisition activity to be very modest following LBO.

Litigation risks remain an uncertainty and could pose a call on liquidity over the next few years. KCI has been involved in several patent disputes regarding the use of negative pressure wound therapy. As a result of the company’s patent cases being invalidated in October 2010, KCI is no longer making royalty payments to Wake Forest. While we believe it unlikely, an outcome that requires KCI to make royalties payments (particularly retroactively) would weaken its liquidity, and could lead to a downgrade. However, under our base-case assumption, we do not expect KCI to have to make the payments, saving it roughly $85 million annually for two years; the U.S. patents expire in June 2014.

Recovery analysis

KCI’s senior secured first-lien debt is rated ‘BB-', with a ‘1’ recovery rating, indicating our expectation for very high recovery (90% to 100%) in the event of default. The second-lien senior secured notes are rated ‘B’, with a ‘4’ recovery rating, indicating our expectation for average recovery (30% to 50%) in the event of default. The senior unsecured notes are rated ‘CCC+’ with a ‘6’ recovery rating, indicating our expectation for negligible recovery (0 to 10%) in the event of default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Kinetic Concepts Inc., published Nov. 10, 2011, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

Our rating outlook on KCI is stable, reflecting our belief that operating performance and cash flows will remain steady, despite the still weak global economy; this should partially mitigate KCI’s very high interest expense and capital expenditures. A ratings upgrade is highly unlikely over the next 12 months, because of KCI’s considerable debt burden. While we expect credit metrics to improve in 2012, it will not be substantial enough to merit an upgrade. We believe debt to EBITDA would need to approach 5x for a ratings upgrade, and we do not see any credible combination of sales growth, debt reduction, or margin expansion that would result in an upgrade over the next 12 months.

Conversely, we view weakened liquidity as the most likely cause for a ratings downgrade; expectations for multi-year cash outflows or financial covenant cushion of less than 10% could cause a downgrade. We expect free operating cash flow of around $50 million in 2012, given KCI’s significant interest expense and capital spending. In the unexpected event that KCI is required to make royalty payments to Wake Forest, or competitors or alternative treatments meaningfully erode KCI’s market share and cash flow, we could lower the rating. A sales decline of 5% and gross margin compression of 200 basis points could cause this.

