TEXT-Fitch drops Bulgarian Municipality of Blagoevgrad's ratings
May 15, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch drops Bulgarian Municipality of Blagoevgrad's ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 15 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the Bulgarian Municipality of Blagoevgrad’s (Blagoevgrad) ‘BB+’ Long-term foreign and local currency ratings and ‘B’ Short-term foreign currency rating. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings were Negative.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Blagoevgrad has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Blagoevgrad.

