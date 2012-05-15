TEXT-S&P summary: Virgin Media Inc.

The rating on Virgin Media Inc. (VMI) is constrained by our view of the U.K.’s highly competitive landscape and VMI’s partial network coverage, which weighs on VMI’s prospects for revenue growth. The rating also reflects VMI’s aggressive, though gradually declining, debt leverage and the group’s reliance on a competitor for some key TV content.

However, the rating benefits from VMI’s well-established business position as the second-largest pay-TV operator in the U.K. and a leading provider of bundled services (TV, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile telephony). The group’s cable network passes through approximately one-half of all U.K. homes, and its strong network capabilities and scalable infrastructure enable it to provide very fast, innovative offerings, as well as advanced broadband Internet and content.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Despite ongoing fierce competition in the U.K., we expect VMI’s operating performance to be solid over the next 12 months, underpinned by the resilience of its subscription-based business model to prolonged difficult economic conditions and by our expectations of steady take-up of bundled (“triple-” or “quadruple-play”) products and premium services. Revenues in the first quarter of 2012 grew by 2.4%, as a result of average revenue per user (ARPU) increases in the group’s core residential cable division and accelerating growth in the business division.

For 2012, we project in our base-case scenario that increased take-up of bundled products and premium services, supported by growing customer demand for VMI’s very-high-speed broadband service and new generation TV platform, TiVo, should translate into about 3% to 4% growth in revenues. This should support an EBITDA margin of about 40%.

However, VMI’s EBITDA margin is likely to remain lower than the margins of some of its cable peers such as Liberty Global Inc. (B+/Stable/--), Kabel Deutschland (BB-/Positive/--), and Ziggo Bond Co. B.V. (BB/Stable/--). We consider that this is on account of VMI’s structurally high marketing spend in the U.K. and margin dilution from VMI’s sizable and growing mobile business.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We think that moderate revenues and EBITDA growth over the next 12 months will support good free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation. We expect FOCF generation to remain solid in 2012, but slightly below the GBP492 million generated in 2011, owing to a one-off step-up in network investments this year to support the doubling of broadband speeds offered to subscribers. Adjusted free operating cash flow to debt stood at about 8% at the end of March 2012, roughly stable year on year.

This, combined with sound visibility on the direction and thresholds of management’s financial policy, will likely result in an adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio at, or slightly below, 3.5x by mid-to-late 2013, compared with 3.7x at March-end 2012, down from 4.2x at March-end 2011. This is a level we would view as adequate to consider a one-notch rating upgrade.

Liquidity

VMI’s liquidity is “adequate” under our criteria. On March 31, 2012, the group had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of GBP141.1 million and GBP444 million available under its GBP450 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2015. The senior bank debt amendments and large senior secured bond issuance achieved in first-quarter 2011 and the $500 million senior unsecured bond issued in first-quarter 2012 further improved VMI’s financial flexibility, leading to a predominantly medium- to long-term debt maturity profile. On March 31, 2012, the group had no large debt maturity until 2015. We expect VMI’s sources of liquidity, including cash and credit line availability, to exceed its uses, including projected shareholder returns, by about 1.5x in the next 12 months.

Despite ongoing substantial shareholder returns in the form of share repurchases, we anticipate that VMI’s discretionary cash flow generation after share repurchases will be close to zero or slightly negative in 2012, thus not affecting net liquidity sources.

In addition to certain debt incurrence covenants in its bond documentation, VMI is subject to certain financial maintenance covenants in its senior bank facilities. These include thresholds for the leverage ratio (consolidated net debt to consolidated operating cash flow) and interest coverage ratio (consolidated operating cash flow to consolidated total net cash interest payable). According to our projections, the headroom under these covenants should remain adequate in the coming year, in excess of 20% under our base-case scenario.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on Virgin Media Investment Holdings Ltd.’s senior secured bank facilities and notes is ‘BBB-’ (two notches higher than the ‘BB’ corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on this debt remains at ‘1’, indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Our recovery rating on the senior secured notes and loans is underpinned by our view of a relatively comprehensive security package provided to secured lenders. However, in the event of an upward revision of the corporate credit rating, upside to the ‘BBB-’ issue rating on this debt is constrained by Standard & Poor’s criteria for notching investment-grade companies’ debt issues.

The issue ratings on Virgin Media Finance PLC’s unsecured notes maturing in 2016 and 2019 are ‘BB-', one notch below the corporate credit rating on VMI. The recovery rating on this debt is ‘5’, indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The issue rating on VMI’s unsecured convertible bond remains ‘B+', two notches below the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on this debt is ‘6’, indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default. The convertible bond issued at the parent company level does not benefit from any operating company guarantees and is therefore subordinate to the claims of the senior secured facilities and VMF’s unsecured notes.

Recovery prospects for the senior secured notes and loans are supported by a relatively comprehensive security package and a favorable insolvency regime, as well as our view that, under the circumstances of our hypothetical default scenario, the group would most likely be reorganized as a going concern.

Our simulated default scenario contemplates a default occurring as a result of an inability to refinance debt maturing in 2016. Under our simulated default we estimate EBITDA to have fallen to about GBP860 million at this time with a stressed enterprise valuation of GBP4.94 billion.

From this, we deduct enforcement costs and prior-ranking claims totaling about GBP685 million, leaving a net value of GBP4.26 billion for senior secured creditors. Assuming around GBP3.8 billion outstanding under the senior secured bank loans and notes (including six months’ pre-petition interest and a fully drawn revolver), this means there is sufficient value for very high (90% to 100%) recovery for senior secured lenders.

This leaves GBP0.47 billion of value for senior unsecured noteholders. Assuming around GBP1.8 billion of outstanding senior notes at default, we envisage sufficient value for 10% to 30% recovery for these instruments. We note, however, that the recovery prospects for the unsecured lenders are relatively volatile to changes in our assumption of the stressed enterprise value at default, as well as the proportion of prior ranking secured debt. This, in our view, limits the upside potential to the recovery rating on these instruments.

Thereafter, there is negligible value left for the convertible bond, hence the recovery rating of ‘6’ (0% to 10% recovery expectation) on this instrument.

Outlook

The positive outlook signals that we could raise the rating by one notch in the next 12 to 18 months if VMI can deliver sustained revenues and EBITDA growth from its cable residential and business divisions, resulting in meaningful FOCF growth and a concomitant improvement in credit metrics. A reduction of adjusted debt leverage to 3.5x or below and the maintenance of adjusted free operating cash flow to debt at about 10% could lead to an upgrade.

In the context of a bleak macroeconomic environment and high broadband and pay TV competition in the U.K., VMI’s ability to steadily increase penetration of bundled products and advanced services and attract and retain subscribers generating the highest ARPU in the market are likely to be key considerations for the rating over the next 12 to 18 months, along with management’s update on its shareholder return policy beyond 2013. We anticipate that management will adjust shareholder returns to reflect business prospects and cash generation.

We could revise the outlook to stable if VMI adopts a more aggressive financial policy than we currently expect--which could arise from increasing returns to shareholders before credit metrics improve--or if any deterioration in operating performance or FOCF generation leads to adjusted debt leverage consistently in the 3.5x to 4.0x range.

